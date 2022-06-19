ajc logo
Boat capsizes with five onboard near McQueen's Trail, no injuries

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer/Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Latrice Williams, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

A 20-foot vessel carrying five passengers capsized Saturday night at the south channel of the Savannah River near U.S. 80 and the McQueen’s Island Trail.

Coast Guard Station Tybee received the call about the capsized vessel at 10:15 p.m. Petty Officer Ryan Skupien said no passengers were injured in the accident.

“Four of the people were picked up by a guy that was working on McQueen’s Trail,” said Skupien. “They swam to shore and the last guy was standing on top of the boat and we picked him up.”

This is the fifth boating accident this year. Skupien said the uptick of incidents is due to more people being out on the water.

“It’s summertime and there are more people out there,” said Skupien. “This is the time of year when we see an increase in that type of stuff.”

It is unclear what caused the vessel to turn over but Skupien said anything from an uneven distribution of weight to water getting inside the boat could have caused it. He went on to say it is important anyone getting out on the water have safety equipment, including a lifejacket.

“Make sure you have everything on board,” said Skupien.

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Boat capsizes with five onboard near McQueen's Trail, no injuries

