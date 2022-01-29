Bloomingdale judge announces run for open seat on Chatham County recorder’s court

Chatham County news: District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones on the record restriction

Sanders, a Columbus, Georgia native, earned his bachelors of science in justice studies at Georgia Southern University in 2004. Shortly after, in 2005, he attended the Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan. He was admitted to the Georgia Bar in 2008.

Prior to his role as Bloomingdale municipal judge, Sanders served as a judge on the Chatham County Juvenile Court and as a Municipal Court judge in Garden City. Since 2008, he has handled civil matters at the law firm Andrews and Sanders.

With his law partner, Douglas Andrews, he also co-authored the book “Divorce in Georgia,” which answers questions about the divorce process in the state.

