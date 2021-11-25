Black Friday in Savannah 2021: When stores open, online deals, what to know

Thankfully, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and The Home Depot are closed again on Thanksgiving this year, with Target making this pandemic change permanent. That means no serving Thanksgiving brunch so that you can get in line for midnight shopping madness at these major retailers. Instead, you can camp out on the couch during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and take advantage of the online daily deals that have popped up all week at Ace Hardware, JCPenney, and Walmart.

Still, no matter how you fill your shopping bags, whether in person on via online carts, plenty of retailers have expanded their brick-and-mortar hours to welcome shoppers back through their doors this Friday.