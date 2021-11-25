ajc logo
Black Friday in Savannah 2021: When stores open, online deals, what to know

By Laura Nwogu, Savannah Morning News
33 minutes ago

Even with supply chain interruptions and increasing consumer prices, the annual Black Friday tradition continues with deep discounts and flash deals on everything from Amazon smart speakers to the Xbox Series X. And, although restrictions from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are easing up, some new traditions such as virtual shopping and curbside pickup will hold steady.

Thankfully, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and The Home Depot are closed again on Thanksgiving this year, with Target making this pandemic change permanent. That means no serving Thanksgiving brunch so that you can get in line for midnight shopping madness at these major retailers. Instead, you can camp out on the couch during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and take advantage of the online daily deals that have popped up all week at Ace Hardware, JCPenney, and Walmart.

Still, no matter how you fill your shopping bags, whether in person on via online carts, plenty of retailers have expanded their brick-and-mortar hours to welcome shoppers back through their doors this Friday.

Black Friday Store Hours in Savannah

Ace Hardware: 7:30 am.-8 p.m.

At Home: 6 a.m.-11 p.m.

Banana Republic: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Barnes & Noble: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops: 5 a.m.-9 p.m.

Bath & Body Works: 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Bealls Outlet: 7 a.m.-11 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Opens 6 a.m.

Belk: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Best Buy: 5 a.m.-10 p.m.

Big Lots: 6 a.m.-11 p.m.

Burlington: 7 a.m.-midnight

Costco Wholesale Club: 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods: 5 a.m.-10 p.m.

Dillard's: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

DSW: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Five Below: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

GameStop: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Gap: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Guitar Center: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Hobby Lobby: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Home Depot: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

HomeGoods: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

JCPenney: 5 a.m.-10 p.m.

Joann Fabric and Crafts: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Kay Jewelers: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Kohl's: 5 a.m.- midnight

Lowe's: 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Lululemon: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Macy's: 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Marshalls: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Michaels: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Office Depot: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Old Navy: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

PetSmart: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Portman's Music Superstore: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sam's Club: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sephora inside JCPenney at Oglethorpe Mall: 5 a.m.-10 p.m.

Shoe Carnival: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Staples: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Tanger Outlets: 6 a.m.-11 p.m.

Target: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

T.J. Maxx: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Ulta Beauty: 6 a.m-10 p.m.

Walmart: 5 a.m.-11 p.m.

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at lnwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Black Friday in Savannah 2021: When stores open, online deals, what to know

