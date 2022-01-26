Biden administration's free N95 masks make their way to local pharmacies

Kroger, Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart pharmacies will begin distributing up to three free masks to each customer who requests them and while supplies last. The first ones should be arriving by Thursday, and the full supply should be in place within the first two weeks of February.

The Kroger located at 318 Mall Blvd. expects to receive its first shipment of masks on Friday, according to the pharmacist on staff. The pharmacist at the Walgreens on the corner of Victory Boulevard and Skidaway Road said she was unsure when the first masks would arrive. Both sites encouraged customers to check back frequently.