Bethesda Academy's Class of 2022 celebrates graduation

Quentin Marlin, Chair of the Board of Governors of Bethesda Academy, was the keynote speaker at the Scholarship Gala. Marlin is an attorney and partner with Ellis Painter Attorneys at Law. A native of Savannah, he graduated from Mercer University School of Law and served in the Georgia Air National Guard, deploying overseas for Operation Enduring Freedom in 2002 and within the U.S. for Hurricane Katrina relief in 2005.

On graduation day, the twelve students of the Class of 2022 took the ceremonial Reflection Walk with the faculty and staff. The group strolled across the campus, stopping at various buildings and outdoor locations to reflect on their time at Bethesda Academy. The students shared stories of lessons learned, friends they met, and memorable moments during their experience at the school. At the conclusion of the Reflection Walk, the graduation ceremony was held.

The Class of 2022 Valedictorian is Adrian O'Kee, who has received a scholarship to attend Savannah College of Art & Design to pursue graphic design. The Salutatorian is Charles "Chad" Grefski Jr. and he will attend Georgia Southern University.

