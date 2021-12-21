Bestselling, emerging authors offer variety to 2022 Savannah Book Festival

For the 15th annual festival, the opening address will be delivered Feb. 17 by bestselling author David Baldacci following the release of his latest novel, "Mercy." HIs books are published over 45 languages in more than 80 countries, with 150 million copies sold worldwide.

On Feb. 18, William Kent Krueger will present the keynote address. His current book, "Lighting Strike," is the latest installment in his Cork O'Connor mystery series.

Friends & Fiction will deliver the closing address Feb. 20. They include New York Times bestselling novelists Mary Kay Andrews, Kristin Harmel, Kristy Woodson Harvey, and Patti Callahan Henry, four longtime friends with more than 70 published books to their credit. In their weekly podcast with chats, author interviews and fascinating insider talk about publishing and writing, these friends discuss the books they've written, the books they're reading now, and the art of storytelling.

Tickets for the 2022 opening, keynote and closing addresses will go on sale to the public in January. Presale for sponsors and LITERATI members will be before the public sale.

The Savannah Book Festival Inc. is an independent, nonprofit corporation committed to encouraging literacy and the love of books. Learn more about all the authors at savannahbookfestival.org.

