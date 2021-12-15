Bells and Sirens: Christmas comes early for 9-year-old leukemia patient

The past eight months have been a journey for the family. In April, Coleman fell at home and seemed fine, but he experienced persistent back pains. A few hospital trips for X-Rays and MRIs proved inconclusive, until doctors recommended he make a trip to Memorial. There, within an hour, doctors told his parents that Coleman showed signs of leukemia. According to his parents, Coleman is facing a three-year battle.

As in holiday seasons past, The River's Mark Robertson reads 10 letters from families in need, all of which have a family member dealing with cancer. The Bohannons were one of the families whose letter was read on-air. In it, Coleman mentioned he wanted to be a police officer or fireman when he grew up. Sergeant Megan Nelson, who works in SPD's Internal Affairs, wanted to make Coleman’s wish come true — if only for one day.

“When I heard this story about Coleman and his desire to be a police officer or firefighter... it kind of hit home…That’s what Christmas is," said Nelson.

So, on Monday, Robertson bestowed gifts donated by his listeners, and Savannah firefighters and police officers lifted Coleman from his wheelchair onto the fire truck and let him pet the horses of the mounted patrol.

Donning a cowboy hat, a black-and-red-checked flannel shirt, jeans, and cowboy boots, Coleman declared. “This is the best Christmas ever."

