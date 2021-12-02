Behind the holiday drink: 'Broken Funny Bone' and 'Snow in the South' from The Lost Square

1.5 ounces tequila

.5 ounce apricot liqueur

0.75 ounces mulled wine syrup

0.5 ounces lime Juice

Credit: Philip Hall/Savannah Morning News

Snow in the South

"A richer, less bitter variation of a Negroni. Notes of nutmeg, cinnamon, clove and coriander help round out the flavors of this classic inspired drink," said Gillette. "'Snow in the South' is the perfect drink for simultaneously scoffing at the possibility of snow in Georgia, while longing for the pristine views of a snow-covered city."

Ingredients:

1 ounce Nikka Coffey Gin

0.5 ounces St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur

0.5 ounces Amaro CioCiaro Liqueur

1 ounce Massican sweet vermouth

Cheers!

