Behind the holiday drink: 'Broken Funny Bone' and 'Snow in the South' from The Lost Square

Credit: Philip Hall/Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Laura Nwogu, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Eat, drink and be merry is the motto when it comes to the holiday season. To fulfill the second wish, we're featuring different seasonal holiday drinks from Savannah-area restaurants and bars that you can make at home to impress your guests at upcoming family dinners, gatherings or small celebrations.

The Lost Square

412 Williamson St.; thelostsquare.com

Credit: Philip Hall/Savannah Morning News

Broken Funny Bone

The Broken Funny Bone is "about as close to a winter margarita as you can get," said Connor Gillette, bar manager for The Alida, Savannah. "The nostalgic flavors of mulled wine pair well with apricot and add a dry, warming flavor to the cocktail. This ruby-hued drink matches the colors of the falling leaves and tastes just as nice, too."

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 ounces tequila
  • .5 ounce apricot liqueur
  • 0.75 ounces mulled wine syrup
  • 0.5 ounces lime Juice
Credit: Philip Hall/Savannah Morning News

Snow in the South

"A richer, less bitter variation of a Negroni. Notes of nutmeg, cinnamon, clove and coriander help round out the flavors of this classic inspired drink," said Gillette. "'Snow in the South' is the perfect drink for simultaneously scoffing at the possibility of snow in Georgia, while longing for the pristine views of a snow-covered city."

Ingredients:

  • 1 ounce Nikka Coffey Gin
  • 0.5 ounces St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur
  • 0.5 ounces Amaro CioCiaro Liqueur
  • 1 ounce Massican sweet vermouth

Cheers!

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at lnwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Behind the holiday drink: 'Broken Funny Bone' and 'Snow in the South' from The Lost Square

