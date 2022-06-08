Beating guns into plowshares: Savannah pastors, Moms and others take on gun violence

According to the Los Angeles Times, Claiborne started the event in 2019, as part of a tour for the book written by himself and Michael Martin, a Mennonite pastor turned blacksmith, "Beating Guns: Hope for People Who are Weary of Violence," which, according to the LA Times article, "asks people to surrender their weapons for mass destruction, turning every caliber of firepower into gardening tools and monuments."

Say their names

The issue of gun violence hits close to home. At the event, family members who have lost relatives to gun violence beat the guns Claiborne brought while speaking the names of those lost.

Olga Williams, whose stepson Dominique was killed in a shooting in 2015 on Hilton Head Island, said the day Dominique was killed changed her family's life forever. "I have a husband who lost his only son. I have a daughter who lost her big brother. And I have four bonus daughters who lost their brother."

Williams added, “Dominique was talented, he was charming, he was handsome, he was athletic, but he was an amazing drummer. Dominique was in demand all over the low-country, playing at church to church. He played for the South Carolina congressional band. He was talented, but his dreams of being a drummer were stolen from him. His voice is gone. He has no voice. And that is why it is so important that I raise my voice and that I elevate it against gun violence.”

The emotional demonstration was all the more relevant in light of Savannah's recent spate of shootings:

May 3, fatal shooting of a 26-year-old on Brewer Street.

May 6, fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in Yamacraw Village.

May 23, 47-year-old shot 55-year-old man on Bridlington Way in a domestic-related shooting.

May 30, 22-year-old shot two people, a 25-year-old woman and her 2-year-old child.

May 31, domestic-related shooting on Jan Street, in which a 20-year-old shot a 51-year-old

June 2, on East Anderson Street, in which a 79-year-old man shot a 42-year-old man

Like Savannah, the country has also seen a recent surge in gun violence. According to NPR, there have been 11 mass shootings in the month of June, 246 since the beginning of the year (or 11 per week), including the May 14 shooting at a Buffalo supermarket that left 10 dead and the May 24 shooting at the elementary shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 21 dead and 17 injured.

