Back in the Savannah area, The Orange Constant squeezes out the jams at District Live

Zombies of Death Metal: Italian horror-themed band Fulci terrorize Lodge of Sorrows

Other big shows: The Lumineers find the Brightside on latest album and tour ahead of stop in Savannah

“We love doing studio stuff, it’s just harder to get that stuff done when you’re touring several weekends of the month and then everybody has to go home and do their home life thing. As much as we like the studio albums, and we’ll continue to do them, I think a huge part of our sound is the live sound.”

Credit: Photo courtesy of The Orange Constant’s Facebook page Credit: Photo courtesy of The Orange Constant’s Facebook page

The Orange Constant was formed by Brantley and guitarist Nickalous Benson in 2012 when they were students at Georgia Southern University. Since then the group has grown into a quintet with Tyler Walker (bass), Chris Freiberg (keyboards) and Sam Groveman (drums).

With each member contributing songwriting and vocals, The Orange Constant have an eclectic sound that combines catchy pop hooks, rich harmonies, dynamic guitar riffing, and sonically varied keyboards into a tight blend of Southern and indie rock, 70’s AOR vibes, and jam band psychedelia.

As a live band, The Orange Constant has grown its reputation as one of the best and most dynamic jam bands in the southeast. Although they play Savannah often, usually at Barrel House South, The Orange Constant are looking forward playing at District Live for the first time.

“We played Barrel House South so many times, we were ready to try something different,” said Brantley of having a ticketed event with a dedicated audience rather than a crowd of roaming bar-hoppers. “We know it’s a nice room so we want to give it a go.”

Fans can look forward to hearing some new songs in the setlist that are featured on “No More Time,” as well as a few fresh tunes that should pop up on the next album. Audiences can also expect to hear The Orange Constant jam out on some of their studio material and add extra dimension to the songs.

“We’ll extend sections and jam stuff out that might have been more concise in the song,” said Brantley. “There might be a solo in the song that lasts 25 seconds, where live it can be a minute and a half. We don’t really change them, but we definitely extend them.”

“It’s a nice, relaxing opportunity to try different jams and different transitions from song to song. Live music has space and grace to try things out and if something doesn’t work out it doesn’t matter because people don’t have any idea if it did or didn’t work. It’s a nice freedom for us.”

Credit: Julian Alexander Credit: Julian Alexander

“I think our jamming has gotten more mature. I think we’re more relaxed on stage and trust each other more. When you’re in an unknown space, which happens a lot with jam bands, you venture into the unknown and you have to trust each other to make the good decisions to get you somewhere cool and then back to where you need to go.”

IF YOU GO What: The Orange Constant When: Friday at 8 pm. Where: District Live, 400 W. River St. Cost: $22-25 Info: theorangeconstant.com

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Back in the Savannah area, The Orange Constant squeezes out the jams at District Live