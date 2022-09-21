BreakingNews
Woman in her 70s killed in hit-and-run in Gwinnett, police say
Back in the Savannah area, The Orange Constant squeezes out the jams at District Live

Savannah Morning News
By Christopher Berinato
1 hour ago

Popular Georgia jam/funk band The Orange Constant have released several excellent studio albums in the last ten years, including 2020's "Peel," recorded by Grammy-nominated producer John Keane (R.E.M., Indigo Girls, Widespread Panic), but it's live shows that are the bread and butter of any great jam band.

This year, The Orange Constant released “No More Time,” a live recording that captures the infectious live energy of their shows.

“We’ve done a good bit of touring this year,” said Andrew Brantley, vocalist and guitarist of The Orange Constant. “We’re trying to track a lot of our live shows to have that to release in the next year or so. We also worked on an instrumental EP which we’re finalizing now.

“We love doing studio stuff, it’s just harder to get that stuff done when you’re touring several weekends of the month and then everybody has to go home and do their home life thing. As much as we like the studio albums, and we’ll continue to do them, I think a huge part of our sound is the live sound.”

Credit: Photo courtesy of The Orange Constant&rsquo;s Facebook page

The Orange Constant was formed by Brantley and guitarist Nickalous Benson in 2012 when they were students at Georgia Southern University. Since then the group has grown into a quintet with Tyler Walker (bass), Chris Freiberg (keyboards) and Sam Groveman (drums).

With each member contributing songwriting and vocals, The Orange Constant have an eclectic sound that combines catchy pop hooks, rich harmonies, dynamic guitar riffing, and sonically varied keyboards into a tight blend of Southern and indie rock, 70’s AOR vibes, and jam band psychedelia.

As a live band, The Orange Constant has grown its reputation as one of the best and most dynamic jam bands in the southeast. Although they play Savannah often, usually at Barrel House South, The Orange Constant are looking forward playing at District Live for the first time.

“We played Barrel House South so many times, we were ready to try something different,” said Brantley of having a ticketed event with a dedicated audience rather than a crowd of roaming bar-hoppers. “We know it’s a nice room so we want to give it a go.”

Fans can look forward to hearing some new songs in the setlist that are featured on “No More Time,” as well as a few fresh tunes that should pop up on the next album. Audiences can also expect to hear The Orange Constant jam out on some of their studio material and add extra dimension to the songs.

“We’ll extend sections and jam stuff out that might have been more concise in the song,” said Brantley. “There might be a solo in the song that lasts 25 seconds, where live it can be a minute and a half. We don’t really change them, but we definitely extend them.”

“It’s a nice, relaxing opportunity to try different jams and different transitions from song to song. Live music has space and grace to try things out and if something doesn’t work out it doesn’t matter because people don’t have any idea if it did or didn’t work. It’s a nice freedom for us.”

Credit: Julian Alexander

“I think our jamming has gotten more mature. I think we’re more relaxed on stage and trust each other more. When you’re in an unknown space, which happens a lot with jam bands, you venture into the unknown and you have to trust each other to make the good decisions to get you somewhere cool and then back to where you need to go.”

IF YOU GO

What: The Orange Constant

When: Friday at 8 pm.

Where: District Live, 400 W. River St.

Cost: $22-25

Info: theorangeconstant.com

