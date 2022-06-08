AURA Fest returns with powerful lineup of touring, regional, and local metal/hardcore bands

Since AURA Fest 2022 was announced last February, the line-up has seen a few unfortunate departures, but also some exciting additions. Remembering Never had to bow out due to health issues, and Great American Ghost understandably dropped out in order to tour overseas.

However, in the interim, Walls was able to book the furious Melbourne, Fla., deathcore band Bodysnatcher. “Bodysnatcher have been doing really great things."

Bodysnatcher, whose latest album is this year’s “Bleed-Abide,” just finished a tour with Dying Fetus and were heading this way, so the timing was perfect.

More big names headed to Savannah

Kharma, who were already on the bill, are a metallic hardcore band from Chicago that play aggressive, moshable songs that cover subjects like classism, police brutality, and racism.

Walls was able to add Kharma’s latest tour mates Exit Strategy to the AURA Fest line-up. Exit Strategy, from Tampa, Fla., also assault audiences with pummeling metallic hardcore. Another exciting late addition to AURA Fest is Evergreen Terrace from Jacksonville, Florida. Formed in 1999, the hardcore stalwarts combine metal, melodic hardcore and punk energy.

“I wanted to get Evergreen Terrace from the beginning,” said Walls. “The situation changed and they’re were stoked to do it when they saw the line-up. It was one of those things where you have to go with the flow and band schedules change, but there was a big response. People seemed really excited when I announced them.”

Credit: Courtesy of the band Credit: Courtesy of the band

Locals join the party

Representing Savannah’s own metal scene along side bigger touring acts is an important function of AURA Fest with acts like Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, Depressor, and “America’s Friendliest Metal Band,” Second Death on this weekend’s bill.

“Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, their new stuff sounds amazing,” said Walls. “I think they’re going to do really great things and keep Savannah on the map. Second Death are a great band. They’ve been grinding for years and they’re probably going to have some new stuff soon. Depressor have a newer line-up and the last time I saw them I was really impressed that with their new line-up they sound really good. I think they’re going to put on a great show, too.”

Credit: Courtesy of the band and Christian Denmark Credit: Courtesy of the band and Christian Denmark

Vendors and food trucks on site will include Chazito’s Latin Cuisine, Molly’s Fish & Chips, and The Naked Dog.

VIP tickets include Meet and Greet (group photo with poster signing) with Bodysnatcher, Evergreen Terrace, and Second Death. It also includes a gift bag with AURA Fest 2002 Shirt and Poster, plus swag from Jack Daniels. Other perks include Comic Blind Bag from Neighborhood Comics and one free Boxed Water per ticket.

IF YOU GO What: AURA Fest 2022 When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Where: Ships of the Sea Museum, 41 martin Luther King Jr. BLVD Cost: $45-75 Info: aurafestsavannah.com

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: AURA Fest returns with powerful lineup of touring, regional, and local metal/hardcore bands