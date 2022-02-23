AURA Fest announces return to Ships of the Sea Museum in Savannah for 2022 metal festival

The exciting line-up includes headliners Impending Doom, Lorna Shore, and Rivers of Nihil. Impending Doom, from Riverside, Calif., are a Christian deathcore band that dub their music “gorship,” a portmanteau of “gore” and “worship.” They may sing words of praise for the Lord, but their music will still melt your face off and ground your bones into dust, metaphorically speaking.

New Jersey’s Lorna Shore play punishing deathcore with elements of the blackest black metal, thrash, and breakdown heavy metalcore. AURA Fest booked Lorna Shore several years ago, but the band has seen a huge growth in popularity since then.

“Lorna Shore over the last year and a half have really exploded,” said Walls. “They got a new vocalist not very long ago and their new music has blown up in a very good way. I feel very fortunate to get them on the festival. I think that will be a highlight.”

As great as the whole line-up is, Walls is particularly excited to book Reading, Pennsylvania’s Rivers of Nihil. While ostensibly a progressive death metal band, Rivers of Nihil are difficult to pin down, as they also incorporate elements of alternative rock, folk, electronica, and even jazz into their music. Several of their songs even include saxophone solos, something you never hear in extreme metal.

“I’m going to tell everyone at the festival, ‘Hey, I’m going to go watch these guys, Give me 30-40 minutes to enjoy it,'” said Walls of Rivers of Nihil. “That’s all I want, but we’ll see what happens.”

The rest of the stellar line-up includes Florida emo-metal band Remembering Never, Boston hardcore band Great American Ghost, Netherlands down-tempo deathcore band Distant, Chicago hardcore band Kharma, and “America’s Friendliest Metal Band,” Second Death.

Savannah has always had a great metal scene, so expect to see Depressor and The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir on the bill, as well. “I really like to have Savannah represented,” said Wells. “That’s really important to me.”

Vendors and food trucks on site will include Chazito’s Latin Cuisine, Molly’s Fish & Chips, and The Naked Dog.

VIP tickets include meet and greet (group photo with poster signing) with Remembering Never, Great American Ghost, and Second Death. It also includes a gift bag with AURA Fest 2022 Shirt and Poster, plus swag from Jack Daniels. Other perks include Comic Blind Bag from Neighborhood Comics and one free Boxed Water per ticket.

IF YOU GO What: 2022 AURA Fest: All Underground Rock All Day When: June 11 at 12:30 p.m. Where: Ships of the Sea Museum, 41 Martin Luther King, Jr. BLVD Cost: $45-75 Info: aurafestsavannah.com

