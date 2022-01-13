Augusta-based Violent Rays mix Jimi Hendrix and grunge for show at the Wormhole

“We don’t go, ‘Hey, lets try to make this riff like this.’,” Reed said of their songwriting process. “It happens more subconsciously. Now ‘White Lady’ is definitely derivative of a Jimi Hendrix riff, but.."

The band have released three singles so far, all featuring trippy 70s sci-fi art like the kind you find on cheap pulp book covers. Nothing conveys a classic rock vibe like skulls in space. “Thats definitely the look we were going for,” Reed confirmed. “We want them to look like they go together.”

Violent Rays’ most recent single, “Picking Up the Pieces” is a Sabbath-paced stomper, but their upcoming release, “Mania,” strips down to acoustic guitar.

“It’s sounds a lot like ‘Sap,’ Alice in Chains’ first demo they put out,” Reed explained. “It’s more stripped back, and more laid back than the other stuff we’ve done.”

Violent Rays plan to continue releasing a new single every month until they complete an EP of all new material to be released in the late spring/early summer.

Joining Violent Rays at the Wormhole are their friends Easily Amused, an indie-funk band also from Augusta, and young punks Mishapen. Although Mishapen’s sound is rawer than Violent Rays, they fit right in on the bill.

“Those guys are definitely punk rock, but they have a lot of grunge in them, too,” said Reed. “Kind of like Nirvana was punk, but also did their own thing. That is one of their heavy influences, but those guys are good and entertaining to watch.”

Look for Violent Ray’s new single “Mania” on all streaming services January 21.

IF YOU GO What: Violent rays w/ Mishapen and Easily Amused When: Friday at 10 p.m. Where: The Wormhole, 2307 Bull Street Cost: FREE Info: wormholebar.com

