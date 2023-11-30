Atlanta and Savannah among top 10 cities in the U.S. for people who work from home, report says

What is a hybrid worker?

Hybrid employees are those who work from home a few times a week.

The number of people who work from home either full-time or part-time appear here to stay, according to the report.

How many people actually work from home all the time or some days every week?

Working in an office dropped dramatically in 2020, at the height of the pandemic. In some areas, 70 percent to 90 percent of employees worked out of their homes.

By 2022, the largest group of renters surveyed — 39 percent — were hybrid employees who worked from home a few times a week.

Another 31 percent worked from home on a full-time basis.

What hybrid workers are looking for

Hybrid employees are looking for affordable properties, a lower cost of living and co-working spaces.

Rent prices rose 4.77 percent across the United States between 2021 and December 2022, followed by another increase between the end of December 2022 and October 2023, according to Rent.

While the cost of commuting isn't a factor when working from home, employees are looking for a lower cost of living, which considers the price of food, utilities, transportation and health care.

Co-working spaces are locations where people can go for resources and technical support, along with interaction with other hybrid workers. High-speed internet, along with meeting spaces, make co-working locations attractive and provide an alternative to working from coffee shops — or other spots with wifi — and home offices.

3 Georgia cities make top 50 list of best places to live for hybrid workers

Half of the top 10 cities for hybrid employees are in the South, with two being in Georgia.

The Georgia cities on the list of 50 are:

No. 3: Atlanta, with a total score of 66.5

No. 6: Savannah, with a total score of 62.13

No. 50: Columbus, with a total score of 44.21

Atlanta tops Georgia, comes in at No. 3 in the U.S. for hybrid workers

More than 38% of Atlanta residents work from home in some capacity.

There are 92 co-working spaces in the city, with Houston being the only city on the list to have more co-working spaces (128).

The report said 192,130 people work from home in Atlanta

Savannah ranked No. 6 in US for employees looking to work from home

Hybrid workers currently make up 9% of Savannah's population of 147,088, according to Rent.

The city also has 13 co-working spaces, which is just under 1 for every 1,000 remote workers.

The report said 13,238 people work from home in Savannah.

What U.S. cities were the top 10 cities for hybrid employees?

Green Bay, Wisconsin Orlando Atlanta Rapid City, South Dakota Greenville, South Carolina Savannah, Georgia Minneapolis, Minnesota Everett, Washington Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Tampa

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah ranks among top 10 in U.S. for people who work from home, report says

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.