Athens folk transplant Mary Margaret Cozart takes us to ‘Emerald City’ with Savannah debut

In that time, Cozart also developed as a guitar player. Her formal classical guitar training at UGA informs her colorful, technical guitar playing.

“I went to a school lucky enough to have a guitar specific program, and Ryan Kennedy, the teacher for that program, really pushed his students to learn classical guitar because he had training in that from UGA,” explained Cozart. “That planted the seed for that structure of guitar and ultimately I auditioned for the school as a guitar minor, because I didn’t want to study classical guitar fully for four years. I took what I could from that. I knew I wanted to develop more as a guitarist than what I had taken from my high school time. It was challenging and I don’t consider myself a classical guitarist by any means, but I do think the different technique I learned definitely helped my guitar style that I have now.”

Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah

Cozart wrote and recorded her debut EP, “Emerald City,” during the pandemic. The five songs feature arrangements that are dreamy like Oz’s slumber inducing poppy fields, and guitar phrases that shimmer like the domes of the Emerald City. The songs on the record draw a parallel between her life during quarantine with Dorothy’s experiences in Oz.

“Those five songs are the ones I cherry picked as my favorite that I had written over the course of my life by the time I was 20,” said Cozart.

“I got this weird idea to reflect my coming of age realizations during the pandemic and compared it to Dorothy’s finding the Emerald City and finding the facade of what she had been dreaming. Those songs work through different themes I had been dealing with. Specifically, during the pandemic, I wrote a song about my great aunt who had passed in the beginning of COVID, and I had written that with her in mind and felt like it also resonated with the theme of being home during quarantine.”

Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah

Cozart continues to write new material and recently began recording a new song with producer and guitarist Andrew Sovine.

“I’m extremely proud of what we’ve been able to collaborate on and I think he’s pushed me to open myself up a little more than I’ve been able to in the past with other musicians,” said Cozart. “I’m really excited to be working with him right now.”

Cozart hopes that a single or EP will be ready this year. In the meantime she looks forward to her upcoming show at El Rocko Lounge and future gigs.

“For now I’m focused on playing. I’m hoping that this will open further opportunities to connect with people in Savannah and do more of it.”

IF YOU GO

What: Anna Kellam, Mary Margaret Cozart, Elijah Johnston, and Light Hearted

When: Saturday at 8 p.m.

Where: El Rocko Lounge, 117 Whitaker St.

Cost: free

Info: https://linktr.ee/marymargaretcozart

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Athens folk transplant Mary Margaret Cozart takes us to ‘Emerald City’ with Savannah debut

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.