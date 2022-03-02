Ashes-to-Go at the Sentient Bean: 'Life is transient, so love big'

The early morning sun blasted through the trees and illuminated the sidewalk outside of the Sentient Bean, 13 E. Park Ave. When the door opened, the smell of fresh brewed coffee and toasted bread wafted outward, comfort as Father Michael Chaney dipped his thumb in oil and then ash, looked April Garrity in the eyes and said, “Remember that life is transient, so love big. It is from dust you have come and to dust you shall return." With that, Chaney marked the sign of the cross on her forehead.

Chaney, who is pastor at the mobile Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, has been offering Ashes-to-Go for about eight years. For him, Ash Wednesday is a time to remind people that life is transient. According to Chaney, many want to participate in the sacrament, but life is busy and they can’t make it to a church.