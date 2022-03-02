Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Ashes-to-Go at the Sentient Bean: 'Life is transient, so love big'

ajc.com

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Richard Burkhart, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago
ajc.com

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

The early morning sun blasted through the trees and illuminated the sidewalk outside of the Sentient Bean, 13 E. Park Ave. When the door opened, the smell of fresh brewed coffee and toasted bread wafted outward, comfort as Father Michael Chaney dipped his thumb in oil and then ash, looked April Garrity in the eyes and said, “Remember that life is transient, so love big. It is from dust you have come and to dust you shall return." With that, Chaney marked the sign of the cross on her forehead.

Chaney, who is pastor at the mobile Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, has been offering Ashes-to-Go for about eight years. For him, Ash Wednesday is a time to remind people that life is transient. According to Chaney, many want to participate in the sacrament, but life is busy and they can’t make it to a church.

“While it’s important to sit during a service and reflect, it’s also important to meet people where they are,” said Chaney, who ministers to the communities many homeless camps as part of his street services.

Chaney will carry this message tonight during a 6 p.m. Episcopal Church of the Epiphany service at the First City Pride Center, 1515 Bull St.

All are encouraged to come. Said Chaney, "We are radically welcoming and affirming."

ajc.com

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Richard Burkhart is a visual journalist for Savannah Morning News. Contact him at rbburkhart@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Ashes-to-Go at the Sentient Bean: 'Life is transient, so love big'

Editors' Picks
The Latest
New Beginnings art exhibit celebrates culture, showcases artwork from Savannah students
2h ago
Savannah-based Jus B brings an electric mix of punk and hip-hop to the Lodge of Sorrows
2h ago
Miki Miller seeks District 4 seat on Savannah-Chatham school board
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top