As Georgia leads the U.S. in positive flu cases, Chatham adds drive-thru vaccination clinics

"Most of the health experts feel that the reason we didn't have a very significant flu, or RSV season, back in 2020 and 2021 is that everybody was practicing those social distancing mitigation practices like wearing a mask and watching washing your hands and staying out of crowds, etc. and all that is pretty much gone by the wayside now," Davis said.

Davis said hospitals in the Coastal Health District are seeing an increase in activity in both influenza and RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus), particularly with infants and young children. Doctors recommend children 6 months and up receive the vaccine. Some children 6 months through 8 years of age may need two doses for best protection.

In Chatham County, the Coastal Health District is hosting drive-thru vaccination clinics, with two upcoming clinics on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Savannah Civic Center and the Georgia Tech Savannah Campus on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

To prepare for flu season and stay safe, Davis recommended the three W's: "Watch your distance, wash your hands and wear a mask when you're out and about.

"Stay home if you're sick and coughing. Cover your costume sneezes. All those things that we've talked about the years are still very effective."

