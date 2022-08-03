ajc logo
X

Artist paints mural in Starland District to raise awareness about gun violence in Savannah

Kyle Holbrook, 44, completed this mural of a peace sign on Saturday, July 30, to raise awareness about gun violence and provide a memorial for victims' families.

Credit: Foster Steinbeck / For Savannah Morning News

Combined ShapeCaption
Kyle Holbrook, 44, completed this mural of a peace sign on Saturday, July 30, to raise awareness about gun violence and provide a memorial for victims' families.

Credit: Foster Steinbeck / For Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Foster Steinbeck
53 minutes ago

Kyle Holbrook, 44, completed this mural of a peace sign on Saturday to raise awareness about gun violence and provide a memorial for victims’ families.

The mural is located at Savannah's Starland District on 2430 Bull Street.

"I have lost a lot of friends to gun violence and sometimes when you lose someone close to you [and] then there's a shooting the next day or the next week or the same day, it doesn't feel like the victims get enough time," Holbrook said.

"This is, in its small way, for anyone who's lost someone to gun violence."

ajc.com

Credit: Foster Steinbeck / For Savannah Morning News

Credit: Foster Steinbeck / For Savannah Morning News

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Artist paints mural in Starland District to raise awareness about gun violence in Savannah

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
Georgia commit Gabriel Harris ineligible for senior season, pending appeal3h ago
Accused of cowardice, Walker says he’ll participate in a Senate debate
14h ago
AJC opposes motion to seal records in Fulton grand jury probe
2h ago
New Braves outfielder Robbie Grossman is ‘happy to be here’
1h ago
New Braves outfielder Robbie Grossman is ‘happy to be here’
1h ago
'Guard cat' credited with preventing would-be robbery
19h ago
The Latest
Gina Brillon is ready to make Savannah laugh with Big Comedy Network debut at District...
6h ago
Father of man who shot Ahmaud Arbery seeks leniency in hate crimes sentence
16h ago
Savannah VOICE Festival embraces its spooky side in its 10th season with array of opera...
Featured
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons, Atlanta United and many other events. (Sept. 17, 2021, file photo by Ben Gray/AP)

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United to test facial recognition for fan gate entry
Vin Scully, who made famous Hank Aaron home run call in Atlanta, dies
12h ago
What’s new at school this year?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top