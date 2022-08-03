Kyle Holbrook, 44, completed this mural of a peace sign on Saturday to raise awareness about gun violence and provide a memorial for victims’ families.
The mural is located at Savannah's Starland District on 2430 Bull Street.
"I have lost a lot of friends to gun violence and sometimes when you lose someone close to you [and] then there's a shooting the next day or the next week or the same day, it doesn't feel like the victims get enough time," Holbrook said.
"This is, in its small way, for anyone who's lost someone to gun violence."
Credit: Foster Steinbeck / For Savannah Morning News
Credit: Foster Steinbeck / For Savannah Morning News
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Artist paints mural in Starland District to raise awareness about gun violence in Savannah
