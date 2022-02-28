Credit: Courtesy of Stephen B. Morton and ATC Credit: Courtesy of Stephen B. Morton and ATC

The winners of the 2022 vocal competition are Andrea Christine Ross, winning 1st place, a cash prize of $12,000 and an engagement with the Savannah Philharmonic, Lisa Marie Rogali, winning 2nd place, with a cash prize of $6,000, Lusine Yeghiazaryan, winning a cash prize of $3,000, Elizabeth Baldwin, winning 4th place and a cash prize of $2,000 and Kate Victor, winning a cash prize of $1,500.

Special awards are also offered for audience choices, best performances of particular styles, and genres. The Toian Bowser Alexander Award went to Schyler Vargas, the Quarterfinal People’s Choice Award went to Melinda Rose Rodriguez, the Semifinal People’s Choice Award went to Sophie Thompson, the Johnny Mercer Award went to Kate Victor, the Sherrill Milnes American Opera Award went to Elizabeth Baldwin, and the Ben Tucker Jazz Award went to Lusine Yeghiazaryan.

The American Traditions Vocal Collection, a musical not-for-profit, based in Savannah, Georgia, is a unique organization that celebrates, promotes and preserves all styles of classic American song.

Through musical education, community events, concerts and their annual, professional vocal competition, the ATC keeps classic genres of American music alive. Over $35,000 in cash prizes are awarded during their annual vocal competition to serve their mission.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Andrea Christine Ross wins 2022 American Traditions Vocal Collection competition