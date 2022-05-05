An orchid? Isn't there enough already we keep alive and beautiful. Now we're adding a plant?

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

The trick is keeping them that way. The challenge is maintaining the blooms and/or nurturing more blooms. Not so easy. Knowing that the biggest problem with tending most plants is overwatering, I’ve been following the suggested directions and “feeding” each plant three ice cubes a week. No more, no less. It seems to be working. But any day I expect them to turn yellow and/or keel over. When that happens, I’ve already decided (because this is not my first rodeo with orchids) what I’ll do: I’ll cut my losses and trash them.

It’s harsh, I know. Trust me, it’s taken a while to get to this place. Now, when someone offers free orchids on Facebook for whatever reason, I’m tempted. The beauty! The grace! The delicacy! But I hold myself back. Been there. Done that.

That must have been all over my face when a friend walked in with ….. you guessed it, an orchid. “What’s the matter?” she said. “Are you allergic to them? Is it the wrong color?”

She just wanted to thank me for one thing or another. What better thing to give to a plant person than a beautiful orchid? I tried to hide the other orchids so she wouldn’t feel bad giving me another one. I tried to hide my feelings.

“It’s beautiful,” I said.

“You must like them,” she said. “I see others.”

I didn’t say anything. That time. I just added it to the rest. Then I changed the subject.

“Remember Susan Orlean’s book, ‘The Orchid Thief’? Talk about passion,” I said, but I couldn’t stop there. I just kept rambling. “I think it went on a little too long the way some nonfiction books can but it did make me want to go in the swamp or the jungle to maybe snatch a few rare plants for myself.”

I was only serious.

“I guess looking at an orchid can do the same thing,” I added.

“Enjoy,” she said.

But three days later when someone else came in with a similar orchid for my birthday, someone who knows me quite well, I couldn’t hide my feelings.

“You don’t like it,” she said right away.

Pause.

“I really don’t,” I said. “Too much pressure keeping them alive and beautiful.”

“I knew it!” she said. “I could see it on your face. I’ve always wanted an orchid myself.”

“Then maybe you should take it,” I answered. “I’m serious. Consider it an early Mother’s Day gift.”

And so she did.

Win-win.

“See,” her 10-year-old daughter said. “I knew we should have given her a book.”

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: An orchid? Isn't there enough already we keep alive and beautiful. Now we're adding a plant?