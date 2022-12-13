"Today is such an exciting day ... as we move forward with our project to feed the future of our community," said Mary Jane Crouch, executive director of America's Second Harvest, as she spoke to a crowd over 50 guests.

Among the speakers at the groundbreaking was Chester Ellis, Chatham County commissioner chair; Rusty Haygood, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs' deputy commissioner of community development and finance; Trip Tollison, president and CEO of the Savannah Economic Development Authority; and Jay Melder, Chatham County city manager.

"This new facility is going to ensure that they're able to do that better, with more efficiency and serve more households in Savannah and Chatham County and in the entire region," Melder said. "And it's going to lift our foundation from which we can advance as a community."

White hard hats fitted the heads of board members, staff members and elected officials as they spooned orange dirt to break ground to "move into the future to end hunger."

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: America's Second Harvest breaks ground on new campus, same fight to end hunger