ajc logo
X

America's Second Harvest breaks ground on new campus, same fight to end hunger

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Laura Nwogu, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Fifteen golden spoons stood in orange-colored dirt like the Sword of Excalibur to celebrate a space that will soon be turned into America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia's newest facility.

The nonprofit food bank and community partnering organization is amplifying its fight to end hunger and feed the hungry with a 143,226-square-foot building at 1380 Chatham Parkway.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

The new building will include warehouse space, a volunteer center and agency marketplace, a Kids Cafe commercial kitchen, and administrative offices and training space. What started with a building that is now over 50 years old has progressed into the opportunity to provide another facility that will make the food banks more accessible.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

"Today is such an exciting day ... as we move forward with our project to feed the future of our community," said Mary Jane Crouch, executive director of America's Second Harvest, as she spoke to a crowd over 50 guests.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Among the speakers at the groundbreaking was Chester Ellis, Chatham County commissioner chair; Rusty Haygood, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs' deputy commissioner of community development and finance; Trip Tollison, president and CEO of the Savannah Economic Development Authority; and Jay Melder, Chatham County city manager.

"This new facility is going to ensure that they're able to do that better, with more efficiency and serve more households in Savannah and Chatham County and in the entire region," Melder said. "And it's going to lift our foundation from which we can advance as a community."

White hard hats fitted the heads of board members, staff members and elected officials as they spooned orange dirt to break ground to "move into the future to end hunger."

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: America's Second Harvest breaks ground on new campus, same fight to end hunger

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

‘If she wasn’t safe, no one is.’ Family of Buckhead stabbing victim grateful for arrest 2h ago

Credit: File photo

The Jolt: Buckhead cityhood backers fundraise after stabbing death
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘This is not Atlanta’: Lawmakers speak out after fatal Buckhead stabbing
1h ago

Credit: Family photo

Suspect arrested in Buckhead grandmother’s stabbing death
11h ago

Credit: Family photo

Suspect arrested in Buckhead grandmother’s stabbing death
11h ago

Credit: TNS

Braves acquire Oakland Gold Glove catcher Sean Murphy in three-team trade
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: Photo provided

Savannah African Art Museum to host Kwanzaa marketplace with William Kwamena-Poh
58m ago
The Journey offers travelers a glimpse of the Nativity
2h ago
Empty Stocking Fund: Unemployed mom fears disappointing autistic child who loves...
3h ago
Featured

Credit: John Bazemore

DOJ subpoenas Georgia elections office in probe of Trump efforts to overturn 2020 result
16h ago
Two Georgia men released after 25 years in prison after podcast sheds light on...
19h ago
GHSA to consider instant replay after latest controversial call in state title game
21h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top