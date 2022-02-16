American Traditions Vocal Competition puts the library of American music on display in Savannah

Love of craft is fundamental, and instead of cutthroat competition, the week tends toward team building in which vocalists form relationships that often remain long after performances. Camaraderie is one aspect that executive and artistic director, Mikki Sodergren, especially notes.

“This year, we are looking forward to being together. The biggest thing that sets the ATC apart from other singing competitions and so many other organizations is the sense of community that forms amongst contestants,” said Sodergren. “The hospitality bringing all of these musicians from so many backgrounds together with folks from Savannah, just cannot be replicated over a computer screen. We are excited to be returning to that feeling of musical family.”

Contestants selected for the ATC often have a slew of accolades already under their belts. Some have been part of Tony-winning productions, some have Grammys, and most but not all, have extensive training and a list of performances on some of the world’s top stages. But since the competition is open to everyone, a successful, heart-felt and ear-catching audition can come from anyone, anywhere.

Night at the Apollo winner and Atlanta native, Tim Parrot, describes himself as an intuitive, self-taught singer. He grew up singing in church and taking vocal cues from Gladys Knight, Whitney Houston, and Aretha Franklin. At age nine, Parrot’s ear was drawn to the vocal fireworks of Luciano Pavarotti and Kathleen Battle whose performances he’d watch on public television. Parrot earned a college music scholarship from the Ray Charles Foundation and went on to sing in the Wilberforce University chorus.

“I am first, grateful, to be afforded this huge opportunity,” emphasized Parrot. “To be chosen as a contestant in a competition covering many genres of music is exciting. As an instinctive singer, I have always had a passion for approaching music from an honest and compelling place. As a non-music major, it was tough being invited to sing in certain places without having an expanded understanding of the musical concepts being discussed. Thus, I began the journey of teaching myself music theory. Studying music continuously presents current and future opportunities that I am eternally grateful for.”

Parrot has performed with San Francisco Opera and collaborated with Tyler Perry Studios and is member of The Atlanta Opera and Atlanta Symphony Orchestra choruses.

Tegan Miller, a choral music educator by training, was a semifinalist in 2020, winning the Richard Chambless People’s Choice Award. Her experience made a big impression. Miller and her husband were so taken by the supportive ATC community that they relocated from New York City to Savannah during the pandemic to be closer to the organization’s vocalist community.

“To be honest with you, singing competitions have always intimidated me and as a literal fan girl of this competition, watching it for several years from the audience, I never thought I'd be up on that stage,” said Miller. “But that week was probably one of the most transformational weeks of my life. I not only met so many incredible humans from all over the world, but I felt accepted into a bigger community of people who were just like me. I am beyond honored to represent this beautiful city I now get to call home.”

Miller performs locally at Jazz Corner in Hilton Head and collaborated with Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra during the pandemic. Her band,Tegan and the Turnarounds, perform at Tybee Post Theatre in April.

Singer and judge, Jane Monheit, knows the rigors of vocal contests. Though she’s never performed at ATC, Monheit experienced a significant career boost through her work and performances with the Hancock Institute. She’ll also be sharing a set of songs during the Judges’ Concert kick off event.

“Yes, of course this is a competition, but at this level it’s more like a high end showcase where everyone wins,” said Monheit. “These performances can make a big difference in a vocalist’s career, and for me, especially since a vocal competition helped launch mine, it means so much to be a judge this year at ATC.”

The ATC staff surveyed contestants in creating a working COVID protocol. Proof of vaccination is required as well as mask usage covering nose and mouth at all performances. Contestants, staff, and volunteers will be tested daily, and in the case of a positive test, will have to isolate.

“If someone in Savannah loves music, loves American Idol or The Voice, and enjoys hearing about musicians and artists, you’ll love this competition,” emphasized Sodergren. “Even if you don’t like the song that’s currently being sung, you only have to wait a minute and you’ll hear an entirely different style of music! It's such a unique competition.”

IF YOU GO What: American Traditions Vocal Competition When: Feb. 21-25 Where: Skidaway Island United Methodist Church, 54 Diamond Causeway; Fine Arts Hall, Georgia Southern Armstrong Campus Ticket information: www.atcsavannah.org

