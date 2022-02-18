Ahmaud Arbery case: Jurors see 1956 Georgia flag vanity plate on Arbery killer's truck

Seacrist testified investigators learned the flag plate was removed after cross-referencing a search of the vehicle with a Glynn County Police Department report, which indicated that the plate was on the truck at the time of the killing. Seacrist said he did not know when or why the plate was removed, but that it was removed sometime after Arbery was killed Feb. 23, 2020.

Seacrist also testified that a Blue Confederate Cross decal was on the inside lid of the toolbox attached to Travis McMichael's truck. Underneath the decal was the initials "G.O.B." Seacrist said he did not know what the initials stood for.

Neither the plate nor the decal was discussed beyond introduction as Seacrist's testimony largely focused on his interview with Bryan, the man who filmed Arbery's killing.

Jurors have heard from a dozen federal witnesses of a list of at least 30 people that could be called by the prosecution, including GBI and FBI officials, Satilla Shores residents, and a friend of Travis McMichael. Jurors also heard the three-hour long deposition from Larry English, the man whose home was at the center of the state murder trial.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Ahmaud Arbery: Fourth day of testimony begins in federal hate crimes trial