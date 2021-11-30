After promising move-out extension, Clearview developer hits tenants with eviction notice

“The City of Savannah and the developer mutually agreed to a deadline of Dec. 31, 2021 for residents in the Clearview Housing Development to relocate to alternate housing," read Zoller's emailed statement from the city.

"We are continuing to work with another eight households and look forward to the cooperation of the developer throughout the month of December. New workforce housing on the Clearview site will be a positive benefit in the future.”

Cardinal Capital Management, the developer and owner of the property, filed the lawsuits. Keith Berry, the attorney for Cardinal Capital, said he was not authorized to provide insight into the lawsuits beyond, "No comment."

There were roughly 90 people left at Clearview when the original move-out notices were posted to front doors in August. The apartment has been home for many tenants for decades and is one of the last organically low-cost rental complexes left in the city, with rents capped at $700 a month. The city approved a redevelopment for the site in 2019, so tenants knew the day would come when they would have to move out; they just expected more than 60 days' notice.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

And while some of the last tenants have already moved out, a dispossessory warrant is permanent, whether the eviction goes through or not. An eviction, or even a dispossessory warrant, can be a "black stain" on a renter's record, hindering him or her from renting in the future. An eviction filing can only be removed by a judge.

Residents who shared their warrants with the paper did not wish to speak on the record, for fear of retaliation by the developers, who plan to build 307 affordable housing units on the site.

While low-cost housing is needed in Savannah to combat rising rent prices and fill in the low stock of affordable rental units, the issue of those left at Clearview is now: "There's nowhere to go," Natiema Challenger said when initially interviewed in October. "Nothing."

