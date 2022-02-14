After Port Wentworth city manager resigned last week, city names police chief as interim

Previous city attorney James Coursey resigned Dec. 31, "due to professional reasons," according to his resignation letter. Joseph Byron Ervin is currently serving in his place as interim city attorney.

Booth cited a hostile work environment and his own general frustrations with city council as reasons for his resignation. Other employee resignation letters could not be obtained as of this writing. The records request was made last Tuesday.

Port Wentworth has had a history of internal dysfunction marred by controversial hiring, suspensions and resignations all along the backdrop of a divided council.

Previous turmoil with police chief

Libby, the longtime public safety director, was caught up in the turmoil when former city administrator Steve Davis fired him in December 2019. Libby was rehired by a unanimous council vote in March 2020.

A new slate of council members were voted in during last year's Nov. 2 municipal elections, but rifts have ostensibly continued.

In the interim, Port Wentworth City Hall has reopened their drive-thru service from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. for the rest of the week. Utility services such as starting new services and paying bills will be conducted through the drive-thru. The lobby of the city hall will remain closed until further notice, the release states.

