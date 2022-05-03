After months in limbo, Port Wentworth officially hires city manager, attorney, clerk

Davis and Robichaux were first named to their posts by four council members after a slew of city employees quit en masse in February. Among those who resigned was the previous city manager, Edwin Booth and City Clerk Shanta Scarboro, who both cited a "hostile work environment" as their reasons for leaving.

Booth also referenced certain city council members strong-arming decisions that were either unethical or contrary to years of work.

Subsequent efforts to fill the city manager position proved futile when Port Wentworth Police Department chief Matthew Libby resigned just days after his appointment to acting city manager.

“This request is due in part to the inability to complete my duties without interference,” Libby wrote in his resignation letter.

A week later, the interim city attorney, Joseph Byron, vacated his seat due to "ethical and professional reasons." His predecessor, James Coursey, left the position in December.

Then in early March, Mayor Gary Norton announced the possible dissolution of the city charter. That effort fizzled, only to be replaced by a push to divide the city into two. Such a split is currently being considered, and according to Davis, council must revisit the issue after a request for feasibility studies was denied by the University of Georgia's Carl Vinson Institute of Government.

A new era

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Davis is no stranger to the personnel issues that have wracked the city for years. The former state representative was previously hired in 2019 as the city administrator in a controversial move that led to an ultimately inconclusive investigation by the Attorney General's office.

Davis later resigned in February 2020 after a month-long suspension issued by Mayor Gary Norton, stating his time with the city had become "untenable".

Now that Davis is back, he said he has a renewed focus on improving communications within council and moving city business along for the residents.

"They need someone who's going to be proactive and communicate with city council," said Davis.

Davis’s hiring was approved in a 5-1 vote. Council member Glenn Jones voted against after explaining he had reservations about the hiring process.

“When Steve was appointed, it was announced that we would go through a national firm to bring top qualified candidates to come in,” said Jones, “but my concern is because of the fact that we’re not doing that.”

Council Member Gabrielle Nelson said it was important to focus on the “continuity of government right now.”

“Right now we have balls already moving and in action,” said Nelson. “I think it’s important to focus on the good you have done for us because this city was left in complete peril.”

Port Wentworth City Manager Contract by savannahnow.com on Scribd

A city manager operates as the chief executive officer of the city and is responsible for handling the city's day-to-day operations such as personnel decisions and administrative and executive matters.

Council unanimously approved Robichaux's hiring as the city attorney. He has experience in criminal defense, catastrophic personal injury and civil rights litigation. He began advising local municipalities in 2011, defending them in civil lawsuits and prosecuting in their city courts.

Before joining the Claiborne Firm, P.C. in 2019, Robichaux served as an assistant district attorney in Chatham County.

The new clerk of council, Smoak, recently moved to Port Wentworth. Her experiences include working in the Statesboro’s Public Defender’s office and Chatham County courthouse. Smoak holds a bachelor's in political science and will complete her master’s in public administration this summer.

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: After months in limbo, Port Wentworth officially hires city manager, attorney, clerk