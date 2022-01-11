After 2 years of seclusion, Betsy Cain emerges with deeply personal vision for Laney Contemporary

Viewers who are familiar with Cain’s work will no doubt recognize the use of the calligraphic line that has become representative of her style. It’s a component of her practice that has it’s roots in her college years, where she used to take the slides shown in art history and trace the contours of each image, lines that that artist says she still has in her head.

Credit: Courtesy of Laney Contemporary

“It’s like when you’re taking your first drawing class, and you learn about contour line,” Cain said. “It changes your whole conception of the world. It changes everything. It’s like it completely altered my way I looked at the world, because everything became contour.”

With the new show, the artist has continued to refine her visual language, creating imagery that feels fresh and accessible to those who may be experiencing her paintings and sculptures for the first time.

“I’ve got several refrains that run through my work,” explained Cain. "I’d like to think that my recent work is more elemental, reduced to more simplistic things in terms of form. And a clarity, a kind of clarity in what they’re suggesting.

“When I look back at early work, there [are] clues to that. They’re like stepping stones. I’m creating a whole language of the body and a language of the mind that are maybe beginning to solidify a little more.”

Credit: Courtesy of Laney Contemporary

Part of the greater focus seen in the nature of not knowing comes from the reality of our current world and the way in which artists interact with it. Out of a necessity born of off and on quarantines and the additional challenges presented by the presence of COVID-19, Cain described “creating an animal path from my house to my studio, back and forth,” a work/life routine removed of distractions and outside influences.

“I feel sub-verbal,” she said. “And I don’t mind that state. It’s a state that I really relish. We live out on the marsh, so there’s no distractions to experience what’s out in front of us. It’s such a relief to be sub-verbal, or even sub-mental, where your perceptions are given full range.”

“I had two years of seclusion to make this show,” she went on to say. “And I lost sight of it being for the Laney show, because I was so entrenched in the making of things, and coming to work everyday during the pandemic, and getting in deeper and deeper and just feeling like this is really my habitat. I’m very much connected to the process of coming to work and working.”

Credit: Courtesy of Laney Contemporary

Like all art shows, the exhibition is an exploration of the artist’s personal experience. But with the nature of not knowing Cain is, in many ways, speaking for all of us, and the uncertainty we’ve all felt during this turbulent time.

“It’s the unknown,” she said. “And we all live in relationship to that, but we don’t recognize what a powerful force it is.”

"the nature of not knowing" is on view at Laney Contemporary at 1810 Mills B Lane Blvd. in Savannah through March 19. There will be a reception at the gallery on Feb. 4 from 6-9 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: After 2 years of seclusion, Betsy Cain emerges with deeply personal vision for Laney Contemporary