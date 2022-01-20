According to the Coastal Health District on Wednesday, 1,481 new single-day cases were reported in Chatham County. The Georgia Department of Public Health website reported 25,521 new single-day cases statewide on Wednesday.

Increasing COVID cases in Bryan and Effingham counites

For the week of Jan. 10, Bryan County schools reported 244 students and staff who tested positive for COVID-19. It was an increase of 135 students and staff from the previous week.

While in Effingham County, the school district COVID-19 dashboard reported 150 students and 52 staff who tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 133 students and 33 staff from the previous week.

As of Wednesday, Bryan County had 210 single-day new cases, and Effingham had 163 new cases, based on a data from a Georgia Department of Public Health website.

Bianca Moorman is the education reporter. Reach her at BMoorman@gannett.com or 912-239-7706. Find her on Twitter @biancarmoorman.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: After 2 weeks in class, around 20% of Savannah-Chatham students are quarantined due to COVID