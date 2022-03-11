Add the Chicklet Orange to your garden and you'll have everyone talking about its beauty

Chicklet Orange has good cold-hardiness from zones 8 and warmer, but is outstanding when grown as an annual too. It will reach 36-inches in height and taller where the growing seasons are even longer. Sun, water and a little fertilizer and you’ll be filled with the ‘Esperanza Hope and Anticipation.'

By this I mean Chicklet Orange will be bringing you continuous orange blooms along with all sorts of pollinators to add excitement in the garden. You’ll find it on the frequent feeding list of swallowtails and hummingbirds. The Garden Guy anticipates combining his with Rockin' Blue Suede Shoes salvia on the sides and Augusta Lavender heliotrope in the front. I may try to partner with Pugster Blue and Pugster Amethyst buddleia as well. So, my plan is go, backyard-habitat, all the way.

But you may choose to go tropical, using Chicklet Orange around the pool for the look of the islands. Grow under tall bananas or in partnership with elephant ears like Maui Gold and perhaps some splashes of the blue Cape Plumbago.

Select a site in full sun for best blooming although they perform nicely in morning sun and afternoon shade. Grow them in large containers around the porch, patio or deck or plant in fertile well-drained soil in the tropical style garden. Amend heavy poorly drained soil, with the addition of 3-to-4 inches of organic matter and till to a depth of 8-to-10 inches.

While preparing the soil incorporate 2-pounds of a slow released 2-1-1 ratio fertilizer, per 100 square feet of planting area. Dig the planting hole 2 to 3 times as large as the root ball and plant at the same depth it is growing in the container. The wider hole really aids in root acclimation.

Feed container grown plants with a diluted water-soluble fertilizer every other week or use controlled release granules as per the formula recommendation.

Keeping in mind that daily watering and high temperature usually means fertilizing more often. Feed those in the landscape every 4 to 6 weeks with light applications of fertilizer. Remove seed pods as they form to keep flowers producing.

Spring looks to be amazing with new plant introductions and if you are a hummingbird lover then you’ll want to add Chicklet Orange Esperanza to your garden. Follow me on Facebook @NormanWinterTheGardenGuy for more photos and garden inspiration.

Norman Winter is a horticulturist. He is a former director of the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens. Follow him on Facebook at Norman Winter “The Garden Guy.” See more columns by Norman at SavannahNow.com/lifestyle/home-garden/.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Add the Chicklet Orange to your garden and you'll have everyone talking about its beauty