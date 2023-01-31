ACLU of Georgia to handle alleged racism lawsuit against Effingham County School District

Credit: Thomas P. Costello Credit: Thomas P. Costello

The families allege that administrators at the school intentionally overlooked complaints regarding racial bullying at Effingham College & Career Academy and Effingham County High School.

“Our goal in this litigation is for Effingham County School District to be a safe, welcoming place for all students, especially Black and otherwise marginalized students,” said Young.

Both parties are new to the case but Young said each organization is, “Committed to zealously advocating for our clients and achieving meaningful change in Effingham County.”

The defendants have not been served yet.

