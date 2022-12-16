ajc logo
X

A testament to community: Savannah menorah lighting moves to Forsyth Park to expand celebration

Credit: Casey Jones/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Casey Jones/Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Laura Nwogu, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

In partnership with the Savannah Jewish Federation, the Chabad of Savannah is celebrating its fifth Hanukkah celebration in a bigger fashion. After a successful in-person return for its 2021 celebration, the local Jewish organization is moving the annual event from Ellis Square to Forsyth Park where Savannah residents will get to witness the lighting of the menorah with more free entertainment, food and fun.

“I think this is absolutely tremendous that it has gained such traction so fast. It's really about the community. This is why we make the celebration because that's what Hanukkah is all about — how we're all the same, and we're so much more similar than we are different,” said Rabbi Zalman Refson, director of Chabad of Savannah.

Credit: Casey Jones, Casey Jones/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Casey Jones, Casey Jones/Savannah Morning News

This year, Hanukkah begins on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 18, and concludes the evening of Monday, Dec. 26.

The Jewish holiday is widely celebrated and commemorates the ancient victory of the Maccabees, a small band of Jewish fighters, against their Syrian-Greek oppressors in their struggle for religious freedom and liberty in the Land of Israel.

In that struggle, the Maccabees liberated the Temple from the hands of the Greek invaders, but found only a small amount of olive oil fit for fueling the menorah for only one day — it would take eight days to produce new pure oil. The fighters lit the menorah anyway, and miraculously, the oil burned for eight days.

Credit: Casey Jones/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Casey Jones/Savannah Morning News

The event will start at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 with the first hour featuring a festival with photo booths, arts and craft, holiday gifts and traditional Hannukah foods that celebrate the miracle of oil like latkes — a potato pancake — and donuts with hummus served by local company Isreally Hummus. Nissim Black, a Black Jewish hip-hop artist, will perform at 4:30 p.m., and the event will conclude with Savannah Mayor Van Johnson lighting the ten-foot menorah.,

“Traditionally, Hanukkah was about lighting the menorah in the temple those thousands of years ago. Today, it's about lighting the menorah, which is inside every single one of us, which is that spark of humanity that we all share.

“So we focus on that on Hanukkah, and that allows us to come together and shred the differences that divide us. The community all coming together is just a testament to that.”

Credit: Casey Jones/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Casey Jones/Savannah Morning News

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: A testament to community: Savannah menorah lighting moves to Forsyth Park to expand celebration

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Young Thug hearing: hours of delay, then naked Zoom bombing during rapper’s appearance12h ago

Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Sasse's exit from Senate prompts GOP unease over replacement
6h ago

Credit: Whitley Garner At Rosehaven Funeral Home

17-year-old cheerleader at metro Atlanta high school killed in wreck
12h ago

DeKalb OKs tax allocation district for North DeKalb Mall redevelopment
20h ago

DeKalb OKs tax allocation district for North DeKalb Mall redevelopment
20h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon

Opinion: GOP infighting clouds new House majority
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: Alex Wong, Getty Images

Empty Stocking Fund: Single mother considers generosity of community a godsend
24m ago
Changes proposed for Cumberland Island. See what the National Parks Service has in mind
1h ago
Chatham County Police offer safety tips for holiday shoppers
1h ago
Featured

Menorah lightings, Cricket Celebration Bowl and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
16h ago
Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
Chatham County grand jury indicts mother in murder of toddler Quinton Simon
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top