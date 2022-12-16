A testament to community: Savannah menorah lighting moves to Forsyth Park to expand celebration

In that struggle, the Maccabees liberated the Temple from the hands of the Greek invaders, but found only a small amount of olive oil fit for fueling the menorah for only one day — it would take eight days to produce new pure oil. The fighters lit the menorah anyway, and miraculously, the oil burned for eight days.

The event will start at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 with the first hour featuring a festival with photo booths, arts and craft, holiday gifts and traditional Hannukah foods that celebrate the miracle of oil like latkes — a potato pancake — and donuts with hummus served by local company Isreally Hummus. Nissim Black, a Black Jewish hip-hop artist, will perform at 4:30 p.m., and the event will conclude with Savannah Mayor Van Johnson lighting the ten-foot menorah.,

“Traditionally, Hanukkah was about lighting the menorah in the temple those thousands of years ago. Today, it's about lighting the menorah, which is inside every single one of us, which is that spark of humanity that we all share.

“So we focus on that on Hanukkah, and that allows us to come together and shred the differences that divide us. The community all coming together is just a testament to that.”

