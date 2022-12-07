'A season to everything': Neighbors, students say goodbye to McCauley Park oak 'Twister'

The tree's legacy highlights how young people in the Ardsley Park-Chatham Crescent neighborhood see nature and their community through their own eyes. Instead of McCauley Park, the green patch is affectionately known as Circle Park by students. The tree, which adults have taken to call a variety of names, such as Betty White, has been dubbed Twister by the pupils who play there.

Charles Ellis Montessori Academy principal Tanya Melville spoke with notes and a weathered and well-loved copy of Shel Silverstein's "The Giving Tree" in hand. She reminded the crowd that historically this park was the elementary school's playground.

When the school, which is nearing 100 years of operation in the neighborhood, built its own playground they included many trees to honor the importance of bringing a love of nature to students. The school has, and will continue, to have activities on campus to memorialize the tree, she said.

What happens next?

Trish Lawrence, president of the Ardsley Park Chatham Crescent Garden Club, spoke of the history of the group and its original motto that "Savannah's beauty is our duty." She said the group pledged to help acquire a new tree to plant in Twister's place.

Savannah Alderman Nick Palumbo said the city has planned to find ways to reuse the wood from the tree. Benches for parks is a priority, and he said that the city is also working with local reuse nonprofits in the city to find other ways to honor the tree's legacy and raise funds for the Parks & Tree Department with what is left of the wood.

"We know there's a season to everything," Palumbo said. " And sometimes it's time to say goodbye, and celebrate a new tree."

He left the crowd with two challenges: to come together in the spring to plant and celebrate the new tree, and for the students of Charles Ellis to help name the next tree and to vow to take care of it for future generations.

