A quest for the ages: Where to find the perfect meal? Hold on, I'm getting a call.

Maybe all this indecision is about the weather, the barometric pressure. But the temperature is perfect. It couldn’t be more perfect. Except we need rain. And we’re not getting it.

Maybe it’s the confederate jasmine. Boy howdy, how that does take over this time of year. You simply can’t control it. (Do you think anyone will try to change its name because of that “c” word?) Not my favorite fragrance.

Fortunately, I have a single rose bush that comes back every year that puts out a competing scent. It’s minty and fruity and citrusy and fresh, all at once; this particular rose is not just a pretty face. That makes up for a lot. And my sorrel seeds have germinated. That makes me happy.

Maybe this dissatisfaction with what’s in the fridge is related to the shock at not finding my “travel” charger that I always keep in my car glove box, something I discovered right after I got in the car with a phone that badly needed charging. Humpf, I huffed. That was before my shoulders dropped a few inches in relief and I started looking out the window at the marsh, the clouds.

All right, so there won’t be any phone calls (not that anyone calls very much these days; it’s always a preliminary text asking, “Is this a good time to talk?” or “When’s a good time to talk?” When did that start anyway? I liked it better when the phone just rang and you had no idea who it was. You threw caution to the wind and just answered it.

No cell phone means no texts asking if I’m CERTAIN I don’t want to sell my house FOR CASH RIGHT NOW from people calling me by my first name. These intrusive, invasive texts have got to stop. They’re so unseemly, so annoying. Surely there’s something illegal about them, some invasion of privacy. Can’t we put the person or persons who thought up HIPAA on this? Honestly, we protect the weirdest things.

Maybe someone I know borrowed the charger and never returned it to its proper home, in the glove box, so ready was I to blame a particular person in my own household who doesn’t always put things away. Who else can I blame? Except I was wrong. This time.

Later I would hear about other cars on the block that were broken into over the night. Apparently the person I should be blaming was a stranger, an interloper, a common thief who likes to help themselves to that handy device while the neighborhood sleeps. But what fun is that? It’s so anonymous. Whoever they are, may they misplace the charger or their phone or their keys.

Just for that, I think to myself, I’ll go to a coffee shop and buy one of those foamy, expensive, delicious drinks, figuring, “I deserve this.” But what do I find? “Closed on Tuesdays.” Who closes on Tuesday? And why?

Time to fall back on some plain old Cheerios (and milk) we keep in the house for the grandbaby. Bingo. That did it. Itch scratched. Comfort food at its finest. Now: what’s for lunch?

