9 Savannah school library books are called 'obscene'. Which books and how many students read them?

At least one of the nine books can be found in every high school library in the district. One of them can be found in seven middle schools and a K-8 school and another in one middle school. None are included in the libraries of elementary schools.

Each of the books contains sexually explicit content and been read aloud or, in the case of graphic novels, presented visually at School Board meetings since January. Members of a group known as the School Board Action Team have used the public comment period to protest the books' presence in the libraries.

The books in question are among those challenged nationwide in recent years. They include those on a list of 850 books a Texas state lawmaker wants removed from that state's schools because they could make students feel uneasy. Several of the volumes have been banned by School Boards in other locales through the years, including in Forsyth County, located near Atlanta.

Here are summaries from each of those nine books, as well as audio clips of School Board Action Team members reading excerpts they find objectionable. As a warning to readers, the audio clips contain graphic language.

"All Boys Aren't Blue"

In a series of personal essays, prominent journalist and LGBTQIA+ activist George M. Johnson explores his childhood, adolescence, and college years in New Jersey and Virginia. From the memories of getting his teeth kicked out by bullies at age five, to flea marketing with his loving grandmother, to his first sexual relationships, this young-adult memoir weaves together the trials and triumphs faced by Black queer boys. (Source: MacMillan Publishers)

Note: The below audio clip contains explicit language that may not be suitable to some listeners.

"Allegedly"

Author Tiffany D. Jackson's novel is about a nine-year-old girl who is convicted of murdering a 3 month-old-baby and who seeks the truth about the death while surviving life in a group home. (Source: Harper Collins)

"The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-time Indian"

Author Sherman Alexie tells the story of Junior, a budding cartoonist growing up on the Spokane Indian Reservation. Determined to take his future into his own hands, Junior leaves his troubled school on the reservation to attend an all-white farm town high school where the only other Indian is the school mascot. (Source: GoodReads.com)

"Beyond Magenta"

The book is an honest look at the life, love, and struggles of transgender teens. Author and photographer Susan Kuklin met and interviewed six transgender or gender-neutral young adults and used her considerable skills to represent them thoughtfully and respectfully before, during, and after their personal acknowledgment of gender preference. (Source: SusanKuklin.net)

Note: The below audio clip contains explicit language that may not be suitable to some listeners.

"Juliet Takes a Breath"

Author Gabby Rivera's novel chronicles the journey of Juliet Milagros Palante, a lesbian who just came out to her family and isn't sure if her mom will ever speak to her again. She moves from the Bronx to Portland, Oregon to intern with the author of her favorite book, who is the ultimate authority on feminism, women's bodies, and other "gay-sounding stuff." (Source: GabbyRivera.com)

"Murder Trending"

In this biting satire of reality shows and today's U.S. political atmosphere, Gretchen. McNeil offers a tense, fast-paced tale that balances gore, pop culture, and dark comedy. {Source: Publishers Weekly review)

Note: The below audio clip contains explicit language that may not be suitable to some listeners.

"Monday's Not Coming"

Author Tiffany D. Jackson's novel chronicles the mystery of one teenage girl's disappearance and the traumatic effects of the truth. A reviewer for "Publisher's Weekly" called the book one that urges "readers to advocate for those who are disenfranchised and forgotten by society and the system." (Source: Harper Collins)

Note: The below audio clip contains explicit language that may not be suitable to some listeners.

"Gender Queer"

This autobiography charts author Maia Kobabe's journey of self-identity, which includes the mortification and confusion of adolescent crushes, grappling with how to come out to family and society, bonding with friends over erotic gay fanfiction, and facing the trauma and fundamental violation of pap smears. (Source: Simon and Schuster)

Note: The below audio clip contains explicit language that may not be suitable to some listeners.

"Tricks"

Five troubled teenagers fall into prostitution as they search for freedom, safety, community, family, and love in this novel from Ellen Hopkins. What they don't expect, though, is all that can happen when those powerful little words "I love you" are said for all the wrong reasons. (Source: Simon and Schuster)

Note: The below audio clip contains explicit language that may not be suitable to some listeners.

