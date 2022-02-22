5 digital benefits of a savannahnow.com subscription

1. Instant access to unlimited content

Great stories don't stop with great writing. With your subscription, you'll have unlimited access to bonus content not found in the paper, such as in-depth storytelling platforms for our most investigative narratives, video interviews with local and regional leaders and listen to our popular podcasts. You will see galleries filled with amazing pictures from award-winning photographers, and will be able to interact with our rich databases. You will be active participants in the news process.

2. Exclusive newsletter for subscribers only

To keep our subscribers informed, we offer a suite of newsletters to keep you up-to-date on the top news, sports, community conversations and cultural stories each week. You can receive the top articles to your inbox each day in the form of the Daily Briefing newsletter, complete with photos and article summaries. Subscribers can click through to the full articles straight from the email.

3. Access savannahnow.com on the go

The Savannah Morning News and savannahnow.com offer two apps: savannahnow and The Savannah Morning News Print Edition. Each app can be personalized to your liking. The savannahnow app allows you to download articles for offline reading, choose your own article display option, and set news alerts.

4. Alerts and updates on news that matters

Through the savannahnow app, you can personalize notifications so you can know the news right when it happens. You can select alerts for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather, traffic, and business. Quiet times for your alerts can be set within the app.

SPECIAL OFFER: Save on a subscription today

5. E-Newspaper: A digital replica of The Savannah Morning News

You can access the print edition daily on your computer, mobile device, or tablet by accessing the e-Newspaper, a digital replica of the print edition. The e-Newspaper can be accessed on our website or through The Savannah Morning News Print Edition app.

What about home delivery?

All of the digital benefits mentioned in this article are also included in a subscription that includes home delivery.

LEARN MORE: See offers that include home delivery

How do I sign up?

Right now, we have a special offer for a subscription. Visit our subscription page to take advantage of this limited-time offer. Want to give a subscription as a gift? Text "savannahnow" to 51-555. The subscription form includes an option to donate.'

More of our great journalism

First City Progress: Savannah's housing affordability crisis by the numbers

TSPLOST 2022: How cities propose to spend their revenues form proposed penny sales tax

A Christmas hero: Video of a Chatham volunteer fireman pulling a woman from a burning car

Importance of the arts: Community shows overwhelming support for Panhandle Slim at pop-up after studio burns down

School closings: Port Wentworth Elementary to close in May while residents share concerns on its future use

County questions: Tybee Island is the only Chatham County city to run its own 911 dispatch center

History lies beneath: Tybee organizers fear Lazaretto Bridge renovations could endanger unmarked burial site

The community responds to violence: Savannah Royal Lions coach holds rally to end gun violence

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 5 digital benefits of a savannahnow.com subscription