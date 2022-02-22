Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

5 digital benefits of a savannahnow.com subscription

ajc.com

Credit: Savannah Morning News

Credit: Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

[Subscribe now. Sign up here.]

You can play a vital role in supporting local journalism that you and your community can trust. With a savannahnow.com subscription, you can help our journalists hold those in power accountable.

Here are a few recent examples of subscriber stories our readers have enjoyed:

Here's what else you get with a subscription to savannahnow.com:

1. Instant access to unlimited content

Great stories don't stop with great writing. With your subscription, you'll have unlimited access to bonus content not found in the paper, such as in-depth storytelling platforms for our most investigative narratives, video interviews with local and regional leaders and listen to our popular podcasts. You will see galleries filled with amazing pictures from award-winning photographers, and will be able to interact with our rich databases. You will be active participants in the news process.

2. Exclusive newsletter for subscribers only

To keep our subscribers informed, we offer a suite of newsletters to keep you up-to-date on the top news, sports, community conversations and cultural stories each week. You can receive the top articles to your inbox each day in the form of the Daily Briefing newsletter, complete with photos and article summaries. Subscribers can click through to the full articles straight from the email.

3. Access savannahnow.com on the go 

The Savannah Morning News and savannahnow.com offer two apps: savannahnow and The Savannah Morning News Print Edition. Each app can be personalized to your liking. The savannahnow app allows you to download articles for offline reading, choose your own article display option, and set news alerts.

4. Alerts and updates on news that matters

Through the savannahnow app, you can personalize notifications so you can know the news right when it happens. You can select alerts for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather, traffic, and business. Quiet times for your alerts can be set within the app.

5. E-Newspaper: A digital replica of The Savannah Morning News

You can access the print edition daily on your computer, mobile device, or tablet by accessing the e-Newspaper, a digital replica of the print edition. The e-Newspaper can be accessed on our website or through The Savannah Morning News Print Edition app.

What about home delivery?

All of the digital benefits mentioned in this article are also included in a subscription that includes home delivery.

How do I sign up? 

Right now, we have a special offer for a subscription. Visit our subscription page to take advantage of this limited-time offer.  Want to give a subscription as a gift? Text "savannahnow" to 51-555. The subscription form includes an option to donate.'

More of our great journalism

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 5 digital benefits of a savannahnow.com subscription

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Two Savannahians among seven indicted by DOJ for illegal firearms possession
16m ago
At The Sentient Bean, Jim Bailey wants you to take a deep, contemplative look at the wood
24m ago
What we know about Savannah's St. Patrick's Day changes for 2022
52m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top