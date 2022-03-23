2022 Savannah Music Festival: Les Filles de Illighadad redefine tradition with African music

In Tende, there is no guitar — that instrument is traditionally reserved for men. But in Les Filles de Illighadad women play guitar.

Credit: Alvaro Lopez Credit: Alvaro Lopez

The guitar in Tuareg music is recent, its inclusion linked to cultural exchange in Africa during the 1970s. Fatou Seidi Ghali, lead singer and one of the group’s guitarists, wanted to learn how to play and as a teenager would secretly practice on her brother’s instrument. On her own in the bush lands of Africa, Ghali taught herself. Some consider her the first woman to play guitar in Niger, but Ghali disagrees.

She also considers the band’s achievements as helping her family and community better understand that what they do as women in music also helps their community.

“That’s kind of a Western vision of the band story, that I’m the first woman to play,” emphasized Ghali. “In cities like Agadez or even Niamey other women were playing guitar for their own pleasure, maybe not at professional level, but they were playing. I did not experience resistance when I started learning. The resistance was more when I had to start traveling. It was a bit difficult for my family to accept it, maybe they were just afraid of seeing their daughter traveling out of Niger to a new world they were mainly ignorant about (me too) and also a bit apprehensive about what the village people would say. But after having a meeting with the family and the families of the other women who were coming on tour with me, that helped to make everyone feel secure. Then after the first tour, seeing that we all came back healthy and with money, the families realized that this work can help everyone for a better life.”

Their music draws from traditional Tende pieces about love, village life, nature, animals, and respect for ancestors. Simple structures combine to create complex songs. Hand clapping is basis of rhythm. Call and response with vocal slides and quartertones are integral to their melodies. And shifting, repetitive guitar notes are the musical core of Les Filles de Illighadad.

“We don’t really have a songwriting process, we mainly know old traditional Tende songs that we slowly learned to transpose on guitar,” emphasized Ghali. “The songs are already there, in our communities for a very long time. We just adapted it to our instruments for live performances.”

The band has a heavy tour schedule lined up for 2022 with more dates coming in. After Savannah, they head to Rhode Island and New York for two weeks of shows in the North East. After that, they fly to the west coast for a week of performances in Los Angeles. A stint in Europe comes at the end of April and into mid May.

They’re, busy, on the move, and well-received wherever they play.

“I enjoy the fact that people who don’t know about our culture, music, or lyrics can dance and clap with us and have a moment of joy without understanding a word,” said Ghali.

“That means music is more about sharing and energy. It’s a human language that makes walls fall down, and that’s very pleasant.”

IF YOU GO What: Les Filles de Illighadad When: Saturday, April 2 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, April 3 at 5 p.m. Where: Saturday - North Garden Assembly Room at Ships of the Sea Museum; Sunday - Metal Building at Trustees' Garden Cost: Saturday - $42; Sunday - $27 Info: savannahmusicfestival.org

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 2022 Savannah Music Festival: Les Filles de Illighadad redefine tradition with African music