2022 Chatham elections: Joe Buck to seek fourth term as Savannah school board president

Biography

Buck was born in Alabama and has lived in Savannah since 1968. He was employed at Arm​strong Atlantic State University (now Georgia Southern University-Armstrong) and retired after 38 years of service. He has been married to his wife Marilyn for 39 years and has two children, Joe IV and Sarah.

Buck has served in various roles in the community. He is a graduate of Leadership Savannah and Leadership Georgia, served on the board of the United Way of the Coastal Empire and served as executive director of the Southern Association for College Student Affairs.

Buck received a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Auburn University in 1963, a master’s in student personnel administration (higher education) from Florida State University in 1967 and a doctorate of education in university administration from the University of Georgia in 1976.

Platform

Buck said his goals include:

Continuing the process of enabling students to academic recovery through the summer EMBRACE program and other initiatives.

Providing extended counseling services to overcome pandemic scars.

Finishing the final modifications for safety in our schools so students will learn in a secure environment.

Completing the Groves multi-school campus and build the new Windsor Forest High School while enhancing other schools through prudent use of ESPLOST IV funds.

“The board exists, by Georgia statute, to hire the superintendent, approve appropriate policies, and provide the necessary financial resources so that programs can be implemented. Although the ultimate authority rests with the superintendent, an effective board president and board enable the superintendent to work toward improving the education and lives of all of our students,” Buck said.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Opponents

Tye Whitley, Roger Moss and Todd Rhodes are candidates running against Buck.

The School Board elections will be on the same ballot as the state and federal primary elections on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Bianca Moorman is the education reporter. Reach her at BMoorman@gannett.com or 912-239-7706. Find her on Twitter @biancarmoorman.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 2022 Chatham elections: Joe Buck to seek fourth term as Savannah school board president