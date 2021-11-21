ajc logo
2 injured in shooting, Chatham County police investigating

Savannah Morning News
By Raisa Habersham, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Early Sunday evening, Chatham County police announced it is investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Chevis Road that left two people injured.

According to the news release, the two people were taken to the hospital with "what appear to be non-life threatening injuries."

Details about the shooting were not available Sunday, although spokesperson Betsy Nolen said in the release that "the shooting is not thought to be random, and citizens are asked to avoid the area while officers are on scene."

The shooting comes as Chatham County announced enhanced public safety measures following two gun-related incidents, including one homicide, at the county-owned Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex on Sallie Mood Drive.  An "End Gun Violence" rally was held Nov. 16 last week.

Raisa is a Watchdog and Investigative Reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Contact her at rhabersham@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 2 injured in shooting, Chatham County police investigating

