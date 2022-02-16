Hamburger icon
15-year-old latest homicide victim in Savannah's growing gun violence

Credit: Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
58 minutes ago

This is a developing story

Fifteen-year-old Burnell Scott died at Memorial University Medical Center yesterday, becoming Savannah's third homicide of 2022.

On Feb. 12, Savannah Police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 7:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 54th Street in the Edgemere/Sackville neighborhood. There, they found Scott suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Scott was transported to Memorial, where he remained in critical condition until succombing to his injuries on Tuesday afternoon.

Savannah Police detectives continue to investigate the homicide. Anyone with information on the shooting should call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking "Submit Online Tip."

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and public health reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 15-year-old latest homicide victim in Savannah's growing gun violence

