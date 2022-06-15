1,000 foot vessel runs aground in Savannah River Tuesday night, safety zone established

Deepening of the 32-mile shipping channel was completed recently in March, bringing the river to a new depth of 47 feet and, at high tide, 54 feet.

According to data collected by the Fort Pulaski tide gauge, the tide level was at a midpoint of five feet at the time of the vessel's grounding.

The $973 million deepening project was part of the Georgia Ports Authority's (GPA) overall effort to increase capacity at the Port of Savannah, which remains one of the nation's busiest container ports.

As the Savannah River is a federal waterway, it is under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Coast Guard.

