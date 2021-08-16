Savannah Morning News Storytime: Teacher of the Year winner reads 'Giraffes Can't Dance'

'Giraffes Can't Dance' read by Georgia Teacher of the Year, Cherie Dennis

"I am participating in Storytime with the Savannah Morning News to encourage families to read together because it is the perfect opportunity for parents to invest in a child's education. With the youngest children, adults can model early literacy skills for how to read, and as their children get older, increasingly complex comprehension skills can be nurtured, in addition to richer vocabulary," said Cherie Dennis, the 2021-22 Georgia Teacher of the Year and a teacher at Hesse K-8.

“But reading with your child is not only about academics. I also encourage families to do it because it is about connection. It is quality, quiet time together during which you can learn so much about your child in how they react to a book or the questions that they ask or the discussions that they start. Some of my fondest memories from growing up are from when my mother would read with me, and some of my fondest memories as a parent are from when I would read with my son.

“My favorite book when I was growing up was “Goodnight Moon” by Margaret Wise Brown. However, the book that I chose for Storytime with the Savannah Morning News is “Giraffes Can’t Dance” by Giles Andreae. My son and I read it over and over when he was little. What I appreciate about it is how it encourages readers to embrace themselves as individuals and others as individuals, each with their own gifts and struggles. I love how it inspires confidence, acceptance, and inclusiveness”

