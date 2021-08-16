ajc logo
Savannah Morning News Storytime: Locals read favorite children's books to support literacy

By Andria Segedy, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

They bring to life a giraffe, a tree and a leaf. They help children understand the start of the civil rights movement and help us all decipher what's a fruit, and what isn't.

A fire captain, a school teacher and a storyteller. A college basketball coach and the owner of Savannah's championship-winning baseball team. Together they've joined "Storytime with the Savannah Morning News," a week-long video series in which these locals support youth literacy by sharing their favorite children's books.

Let's face it, children have been through a lot over the past 18 months. The COVID-19 pandemic is not only a danger, but a drag, and kids are in the center of it as they return to school in these confusing times.

To do our part to help them pull through with their chins up, the Savannah Morning News is presenting Storytime. We hope you enjoy the experience, and good luck this year to all of the school children, educators and parents.

Andria Segedy is the news submissions coordinator for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at asegedy@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @andria_segedy

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Morning News Storytime: Locals read favorite children's books to support literacy

