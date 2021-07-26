Savannah mask mandate: What we know about the new regulations due to recent COVID surge

You must wear a mask when entering a city building, a hospital, a school or when riding federally-regulated transportation

Buildings that fall under this category include city-owned or occupied building such as City Hall; early learning, elementary or secondary education institutions; area hospitals and any federally-regulated transportation such as a Chatham Area Transit bus.

Masks are encouraged when entering a commercial establishment in Savannah

According to the order, "all persons entering any commercial establishment in the City are strongly advised to wear a face covering or mask while inside the establishment. This paragraph does not apply to religious establishments; however, the use of masks or face coverings is highly recommended during religious activity/services."

You must wear a mask while on guided tours

According to the order, "vehicle includes cars, trolleys, buses, bicycles, quadricycles, scooters, low speed vehicles, boats, and pedicabs. This paragraph applies neither to persons traveling alone in a personal motor vehicle nor occupants of a motor vehicle provided such occupants reside together. A person who fails to comply with this Paragraph shall be guilty of a civil infraction punishable by a fine of not more than $50.00 pursuant to Section 3-3015 of the City Code."

Restaurants, stores and other businesses are encouraged to require masks but it isn't mandatory

According to the order, "all restaurants, retail stores, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies in the City are strongly encouraged to require their employees to wear a face covering at all times while having face-to-face interaction with the public."

Face coverings are not required in a number of situations

— Any person who is unable to safely wear a face covering due to age, an underlying health condition, or is unable to remove the face covering without the assistance of others is exempt from this Order.

— When a person is alone in an enclosed space or only with other household members.

— During physical activity, provided the active person maintains a minimum of 6 feet from other people with whom they do not cohabitate.

— While drinking, eating, or smoking.

— When wearing a face covering causes or aggravates a health condition.

— When wearing a face covering would prevent the receipt of personal services.

— When a person is 10 years of age or younger.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah mask mandate: What we know about the new regulations due to recent COVID surge