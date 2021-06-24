Savannah healthcare providers bring vaccines to the mall, mobile home parks

"The Oglethorpe Mall wanted a way to make vaccinations fast and easy for their customer," Douse said. "And of course, J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center was here to answer the call. Much like the Oglethorpe Mall, we at J.C. Lewis understand the urgency of achieving herd immunity, which is needed to get us one step closer to normalcy."

Vaccine recipients can just walk up or make an appointment if they prefer. It's free. No insurance required. No identification required.

A recent Wednesday at lunchtime proved convenient for Styron Turner.

"It popped up on my computer that it was gonna be at the mall," he said as he sat in an area that was once a restaurant booth, and Dr. Bonzo Reddick readied him for the injection. "I know it was gonna be in town today because sometimes I'm in Charleston, sometimes I'm in Hinesville, but I knew I would be in town today."

The center is offering all three vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson — from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until at least July 15. Register at jclewishealth.org or just walk up. No identification or insurance needed. Free Uber and Lyft rides to the clinic are available through the website. The Oglethorpe Mall donated the use of the space in what was a restaurant, located at the entrance between Macy's and the food court.

Birthday gift

For Manuel Espinosa Campaña, the COVID vaccine was something he had wanted but just hadn't found the time to go seek it out.

He didn't know where to go, he explained through a translator at the Nassau Woods Mobile Home Community on Dean Forest Road.

"I didn't have the opportunity to go anywhere else before, but I saw that they were going to be giving it here," he said through a translator. "And that's when he decided to come here."

Many Hispanic men work all day and don't think about getting a vaccine after work, said Alfonso Ribat, director of the Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Some families don't have a car and they tend to stay in their tight-knit communities, walking to nearby shops.

"What I wanted to do is I wanted to see if there's a way that we can bring the vaccine to the community because a lot of people cannot go out," Ribat said. "And they're afraid to go out, say to downtown to the Civic Center, to the hospital to get the vaccine."

Campaña was among the first to get the Pfizer vaccine at Nassau Woods' Community Center on June 16. Afterward volunteers and staffers gathered around and sang "Feliz Cumpleaños" when they realized it was his 61st birthday.

For Sister Pat Baber, director of St. Mary's Community Center, a community outreach initiative of St. Joseph's/Candler, people like Campaña fit the mission perfectly.

"The thing that we have to do instead of asking people to go here or there or wherever that they are not familiar with, we need to take the vaccine to them," she said at Nassau Woods Community Center. "And we need to take the vaccine to spread the word to them from people they already know and trust. So that's why we're here."

Vaccine drives continued last week at two other mobile home parks, Savannah Pines and Regency I and II, and also at the First Hispanic Baptist Church of Savannah on Sunday. Other collaborators on the project were the Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Business Chamber of Commerce, Migrant Equity Southeast, Compassion Christian Church and the First Hispanic Baptist Church of Savannah.

Mary Landers is the environment and health reporter at the Savannah Morning News. Contact her at 912-655-8295. Twitter: @MaryLandersSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah healthcare providers bring vaccines to the mall, mobile home parks