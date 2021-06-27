Savannah galleries: Visual interpretation of art with music; paper cut assemblage art

Multi-media artist McWhorter’s semi-blind contour drawing process defines form and shape in a fairly minimalist form, capturing details when the piece calls for it. Feist is a self-taught artist, whose art generally comes through by way of underworld subject matter highlighted in bright colors and fun abstract shapes, borders, rope like imagery and other whimsical additions. Roberts is a paper cut assemblage artist with work that has a strong graphic ideation inspired by pop culture.

"The Play of Light": noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday July 1-25; Sulfur Studios, 2301 Bull St.; by Kathy and Maggie Hayes, opening public reception 6-9 p.m. July 2. Mother and daughter have created the collaborative exhibition. Maggie's figurative paintings explore the body in nature's light, and Kathy's ceramics and installations explore the colors and reflections of light through water and earth; sulfurstudios.org/playoflight.

"Deep Breath" by Bridget Conn: through July 31; On View Artist in Residency, Sulfur Studios, 2301 Bull St. Photographic artist and educator Conn conversation and portrait session combines experimental photography and printmaking to create a unique body of work. Studio Hours, noon-5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays. Artist talk 2 p.m. July 3. Residency reception 6-9 p.m. July 2.

"Renewing the Reclaimed": 7 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through July 20; Deborah Sherron Miller at The Sentient Bean, 13 E. Park Ave.; reception 5-7 p.m. July 2. Focus on human experience and impact – in nature, in expression, and through what we create. Her main platforms are mixed media, oil, and acrylic, and jewelry has etched a foundation in her artistic space as well. Miller's mixed media art is a journey of self-exploration and social consciousness.

2021 Savannah Series: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through July 9; Grand Bohemian Gallery, The Mansion on Forsyth Park, 700 Drayton St.; kesslercollection.com or call 912.721.5007. SCAD graduate, multi-disciplinary artist Amiri Geuka Farris, "Dreaming Savannah." Free to the public.

Kitt Dobry: July 1-30; JEA Gallery, 5111 Abercorn St.; 5-7 p.m. July 8 artist reception; Pooler resident, her illustration work focuses on creating fantastic creatures in a realistic style and her fine art focus this year explores comfort food. graduated from Moore College of Art and Design with a BFA in Illustration and a BFA in Art History in 2009.

Paul Michael Glaser artwork: through June 30; JEA, 5111 Abercorn St., Abstracts, body-forms and portraits are represented in his collections, as are the creatures and everyday objects which draw in the eye for their colors, unique digital brush work and other worldliness.

Teachers as Trailblazers in Savannah: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday through July 31; Massie Heritage Center, 207 E. Gordon St.; $9 for adults, $7 for seniors. This 19th century to the present exhibition pays tribute to many educators in Savannah who have fought against rigid societal norms and legislation to pave the road toward progress. The narrative spans over two centuries and outlines the evolution of Savannah's educational system, focusing on its trailblazers. Themes include a re-imaged principal's office from 1856, the African American Experience in Education, Kindergarten and the Progressive Movement, Youth Organizations and Empowerment, and Contemporary Icons.

Civil War Medicine in Savannah: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, noon-4 p.m. extended through the summer; Massie Heritage Center, 207 E. Gordon St.; admission price varies. Near the end of the Civil War in 1865, Massie School was converted into a Union hospital by Gen. William Sherman. Learn more about this pivotal role Massie served, including about Civil War surgery and pharmacology with a visually engaging exhibit on display in our Heritage Classroom.

Ongoing

ARTS Southeast: New nonprofit with a mission to make Savannah a destination for art and culture in the Southeast by supporting established and emerging artists and engaging a diverse community with programming by developing awareness and appreciation of the arts. Sulfur Studios is flagship program. Executive Director is Emily Earl. artssoutheast.org.

Savannah African Art Museum: Tours from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, with last tour beginning at 4 p.m.; 201 E. 37th St.; savannahafricanartmuseum.org. Virtual tours noon Monday-Friday on the museum’s Facebook. Workshops continue online.

Irritable Pelican Artisan Gallery: 10 a,m.-4 p.m.; 802 1st St., Tybee Island; irritablepelicanartisangallery.com.

