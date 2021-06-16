Savannah food pop-up The Neon Taco is not just another taco in the plant-based movement

“The dishes were visually beautiful, and they looked fresh and delicious," Scarpulla added. "I had to invite him to at least create some sort of pop-up out of the already established kitchen we have. Now we have all these plant-based dishes every Sunday and Tuesday."

A vegetarian diet is one which eliminates all animal product, including, eggs, dairy, honey and other animal products while with a plant-based diet, you can decide whether you want to consume animal products, and the focus is on eating mostly foods that come from plant sources.

Plant based diets also emphasizes eating food as close to its natural state as possible.

“I am trying to cook items that are healthy. For example, our plantain fries are served with a banana ketchup that is homemade," Sutphen said.

"Anything store bought would be filled with way too many preservatives. Banana ketchup is super popular in the Philippines at one point they did not have access to tomatoes. There was a scarcity during the World War II and with a vast amount of bananas banana ketchup was created. I am constantly tweaking and tasting and adding spices to create flavors with the least amount of disruption to its natural flavor.”

Sutphen works with ingredients that are both colorful and filled with flavor. Some of them might be considered exotic but his ingredients are carefully curated.

“Dragonfruit has become one of those things that I love to manipulate so we make dragonfruit salsa as well as mojitos," Sutphen said. "I love Tamarind. It is one of those fruits that I tasted while I visited Mexico and it has become a staple. The tamarind margaritas we make are extremely popular and incredibly refreshing. I am working on new drinks and adding to the menu as we go. I found these great finger limes from Australia that I want to use as well – Calamansi to make caipirinhas with which is considered the Philippine lime."

Scarpulla could not be happier with the inclusion of the Neon Taco to GB Lobster Rolls.

“It is so much fun to have him set Neon Taco here. I have been used to working the place by myself pretty much but having him around has been awesome. Going at it together with Andy is exciting. I really love it. It will be hard to eventually find employees that will match our energy and speed. I am not certain that many can keep up.”

With items like “elotes” with cashew crema, dragonfruit salsa, shrimp and jackfruit tacos as well as coconut fried cremini tacos, the Neon Taco is a spot that you must check out.

Do yourself a favor and do not forget to order the plantain fries or the tamarind margarita.

