Elizabeth Board, a Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools teacher, has been removed from her teaching position at Godley Station K-8 School after allegations of felony "cruelty to children" charges.
According to a statement released Friday afternoon from the district, Board turned herself in to authorities on Aug. 16. According to court documents, Board's next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 24.
Board was a special education adaptive teacher, according to the Godley Station website. The district's statement said Board has been reassigned to an alternative site location that has no contact with students.
The statement from SCCPSS officials reads in part, "This action took place immediately after receiving allegations of inappropriate behavior. Campus Police conducted an investigation into the allegations and referred the charges to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office. The investigation remains active."
The district's statement continued, "SCCPSS is committed to ensuring a quality, safe learning environment and will continue to work with authorities in this ongoing matter. The safety of our students is our first priority."
This is a developing story.
Barbara Augsdorfer is the education and nonprofits reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Reach her at BAugsdorfer@gannett.com or on Twitter @Babs7983.
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah-Chatham teacher removed from classroom after allegations of 'cruelty to children'