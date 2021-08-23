First degree cruelty to children is defined as “a parent, guardian, or other person supervising the welfare of or having immediate charge or custody of a child under the age of 18 commits the offense when such person willfully deprives the child of necessary sustenance to the extent that the child's health or well-being is jeopardized,” and, “Any person commits the offense of cruelty to children in the first degree when such person maliciously causes a child under the age of 18 cruel or excessive physical or mental pain.”

In order to achieve a conviction in a first-degree cruelty to children case, the state must demonstrate that the accused is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Also, there must be evidence establishing the age of the child; that the child or children suffered physical or mental pain; that the pain was cruel or excessive; that the defendant caused the pain; and that the defendant acted maliciously in committing the crime.

Savannah Morning News: Savannah-Chatham teacher has Tuesday court appearance for felony charges of cruelty to children