What to do if your child is exposed to COVID:10 tips for parents and caregivers of SCCPSS students

SCCPSS Reported Positive Cases-Quarantines 8-13-21 by savannahnow.com on Scribd

As of Aug. 13, the district reported 4,042 students (11.13%) and 215 (3.84%) staff are quarantined. This total includes all school sites, charter schools, and the administration building. The schools with the most quarantined students are West Chatham Middle (330), Rice Creek (208) and Gould Elementary (181).

However, the number of students testing positive for COVID the first full week of school remains low, when calculated as a percentage of the total student population, at 352 – just under 1% at .097%.

The full list of schools with totals of COVID positive students and staff; and quarantined students and staff can be seen with this story at SavannahNow.com/news/ or on the district website at sccpss.com. The list will be updated weekly with new counts for the week ending the previous Friday (not cumulative) on Tuesdays.

Barbara Augsdorfer is the education and nonprofits reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Reach her at BAugsdorfer@gannett.com or on Twitter @Babs7983.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah-Chatham schools reports more than 4,000 students in quarantine after first week