Other parents Savannah Morning News spoke with didn't want to comment on the record, but also expressed apprehension about securing transportation.

Overall the mood among the adults and students was upbeat. No one expressed anger or frustration. District Superintendent Ann Levett and School Board President Joe Buck roamed the expo and talked with parents.

Choice schools are lowest on the district's priority list for transportation. Staff at those schools are working with their parents to arrange car pools.

Aysha Parks, principal of Esther F. Garrison School for the Arts, said she's working with parents to help them arrange car pools. She added she hasn't heard of any parents giving up their child's spot at the school due to a transportation issue.

As for picking up where everyone left off, Jim Roszkowiak, principal of Carrie E. Gould Elementary, said teachers will conduct benchmark testing to "meet every child where he or she is at," so learning can be tailored for each child. "The teachers are excited to be in the classrooms again and can't wait to see their kids."

In addition to seeking answers regarding student transportation, families reconnected with their children's school staff, received information about school nutrition, and before- and after-school care. Medical staff from St. Joseph's/Candler were on hand to give school health screenings if needed, and COVID vaccines for those 12 and older, if desired.

Barbara Augsdorfer is the education and nonprofits reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Reach her at BAugsdorfer@gannett.com or on Twitter @Babs7983.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah-Chatham schools families seek transportation answers at expo